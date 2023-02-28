The Scottsbluff boys basketball team led start to finish and played inspired basketball for a little boy named Sam Tuesday night.

The Bearcats earned a 57-41 Class B-3 district title over South Sioux City and a trip to the state tournament in Lincoln.

Bearcat senior Tyson Klein, who was celebrating his 18th birthday on Tuesday, said it feels special to go to state. He added it was won with another person in mind, little Sam Selzer.

Klein had “ForSam” written on his shoes during the game.

“This feels great,” Klein said. “We were playing for a little boy, Sam. He is in the hospital right now and we are excited to get the win for him. He gave us motivation.”

Michael Mickey, who opened the scoring with a bucket to start the game, said Sam brought inspiration before the game.

“Everybody put tape on their wrist saying ‘ForSam’ and everything. I saw a couple videos before the game of him,” Mickey said. “He is doing a little bit better. It was just fun to play for somebody. We just had the mindset that we were playing for the better of him.”

The two seniors said this team shined defensively

“I think we executed really well on the defensive end,” Klein said. “We were holding number four down from getting as many offensive rebounds as much as could.”

Mickey said the Bearcats came in with a defensive game plan

“We had to lock in defensively. With the 6-7, 6-6 guy, we decided to have a lot of help side,” Mickey said. “We achieved that and took a lot of charges. Overall we played as a team.

“I am just excited for the team,” Mickey said. “As a team we played pretty good. We are headed to state and there is nothing more that we can say. That is our goal every season.”

Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion agrees that their defensive mindset was key in getting the win.

“We came out with a lot of energy and focus on the defensive end,” Gullion said. “They have a couple really good players and that was our main focus and I thought our guys did a good job of making it very hard on them. On offense we got a couple baskets early. I didn’t think our offense was great, but we did enough to get baskets.”

Scottsbluff built a 20-7 lead Nate Kelley 3-pointer before South Sioux City sliced the lead to seven points, 20-13 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Alexander Ardiey and Carsten Calvillo.

The Cardinals got closer to 23-17 on a bucket by senior Manuel Paul, but the Bearcats scored the final three points of the half on free throws by Kelley and Kellon Harris to give the Bearcats a 26-17 lead.

“We were able to hold them down and I thought KP (Kaedon Patton) did one heck of a job on their post player,” Gullion said. “Nate was focused and it was a total team effort with Mickey stepping over and taking charge, Carter being able to help. It was just a complete defensive effort by our team and that was what it was going to take against a team like this.”

South Sioux City coach Nelson Wilson said he was proud of his team’s effort and they knew it was going to be tough on Scottsbluff’s home court where the atmosphere was electric.

“I thought we played well. Hopping on a bus and coming over here and playing a team like Scottsbluff with the crowd and the environment, I thought the kids did well,” Wilson said. “We battled some foul trouble and I am super proud of my kids and I wouldn’t go to war with anybody else.”

Wilson said his team couldn’t get some shots to fall early, but did battle back in the fourth quarter, cutting a 43-26 deficit after three periods to 10 points with 5 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation.

“It was bunnies and everything at the rim. We left a lot of points out there, but that is the game of basketball and that is the way it goes,” Wilson said. “When you play against a team like Scottsbluff, who is a very good team, you have to be able to finish those things and when we turned them over we had to capitalize and we didn’t get to do that tonight.”

“The four seniors that start for me, we will lose them,” Wilson said. “They meant a lot to this program and the rebuild phase that we are in. Yes, we do lose some very important men in our program. They all are going to play at the next level, there is no doubt in my mind. They are great young men and great students, and they are good players, too.”

Scottsbluff had three players in double figures, led by Kelley with 20, followed by Harris with 13 and Mickey with 10.

South Sioux City was led by Paul with 17. Paul was the only player with double digits with the next being Anthony Earth and Calvillo each with six points.

“We have to do business down there,” Mickey said of the state trip. “Us seniors this year and juniors I guess as well, we know what it is like down there with the environment. We just have to create our own energy there. It is looking good and I am excited.”

South Sioux City (41):

Alexander Ardley, Jr. 5, Anthony Earth 6, Manuel Paul 17, Randy DeCora 5, Carsten Calvillo 6, Prestin Blackhawk 2,

Scottsbluff (57):

Carter Reisig 8, Kellon Harris 13, Nate Kelley 20, Michael Mickey 10, Kaedon Patton 6.