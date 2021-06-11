John, Joe Mejia inducted into NSWCA Hall of Fame

GRAND ISLAND — On Friday, June 11, John Mejia and Joe Mejia were inducted into the National Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame after stellar careers at Gering High School.
It was by luck that the brothers were inducted on the same day.
John Mejia was voted into the NSWCA Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s ceremony. Meanwhile, his brother Joe Mejia was selected for the Class of 2021.
John said it is an honor to be inducted on the same day as his brother.
“There’s a number of things that were factored into (the cancellation of last year’s ceremony),” he said. “With COVID, it affected everybody, so it wasn’t just me. It’s a great recognition, but there was more than that going on in the world. I totally understood. The way I look at it now is, how perfect is it that occurred — not that I wanted COVID to happen. But, now my brother and I get to do it together.
“We did it together in high school and in college (at UNK). That was a great bond between the both of us. Now, being conducted in 2021, that’s just awesome.”
Joe Mejia said it was only fitting that they were inducted in the same ceremony after both won state titles in 1983.
“We were always very close,” Joe Mejia said. “In 1983, we went to Class A. Well, that year was the year Mr. (Chuck) Deter thought we had a good chance to break through and make an impact, and we did by winning state. My brother and I won individual state titles within minutes of each other.”
John said, at the time, he and his brother didn’t realize how great of an accomplishment it was winning individual state titles and the team championship in the same year.
“When you look back, you really didn’t know as an individual what that really meant. You look back now and you take a look at what that took — leadership as a team member, support. There was so many core values that it brought out in an individual. At the time, we didn’t know what we were doing. Coach Deter was amazing. (Wrestling for Deter) developed who we are today,” he said.
Joe said he never gave a thought to one day being inducted into the hall of fame.
“I didn’t even know that existed. I would have never thought somebody from Gering, Nebraska, would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s such an honor and just very humbling to even be considered. I thank God for giving me that opportunity.”
John said it was by chance that he took up wrestling.
“We grew up in a poor family, so, we didn’t go through camps where a lot of kids do that. I was exposed to wrestling in the at seventh grade. Why? Because it was free. It turned out I was good. Now, if you were to ask me then if that was a sport you wanted to participate in, I probably would have said no,” he said. “What I can do is share that you may not want know the impact (wrestling) is having (in my life) today, but down the road you’re going to realize how wrestling had a big impact in your life. . To me it’s crazy that (being inducted into the Hall of Fame) is happening. I never thought that was going to happen. I didn’t expect it, because in my case it was enjoyment.”
Joe said wrestling taught him a lot of important life lessons.
“I was very humbled and honored to wrestle for (Coach Deter) and Gering High School,” he said. “The takeaways that I got from that were perseverance, discipline, and just never quitting. It’s just a matter of learning to do things right, and then you perfected by drilling it. I do the same thing today, in my agencies. I have two State Farm agencies — one in Longmont, Colorado and one in Scottsbluff. Each day, I make it a practice of drilling with everybody, and that’s how you get better. You want to make it so that it’s just natural.”
Joe also found that even at your best, you might not get the results that you want.
“You get so many opportunities to wrestle, you’re gonna always have ups and downs,” he said. “You can you can wrestle the best you’ve ever wrestled and still lose. What it tells me is you just prepare the best you can and control the controllables.”
Joe won state championships as a sophomore and junior, but failed to capture one as a senior. At the time, he said he was crushed, but Coach Deter help him put it in perspective.
“I hadn’t lost in three years,” he said. “The thing that Mr. Dieter told me was, The sun’s going come up tomorrow. That’s just part of it. You continue to go on.”
Both Mejias said they are happy to see that Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger is on his way to making the Bulldogs into a state powerhouse, again.
“He’s been a great coach,” John said, “The bottom line is, he’s got respect of the kids. That’s what makes the difference. The respect is is so critical to all this, and they respect him, Now, you’re seeing success. That’s what I see.”
Joe echoed that sentiment.
“You’ve got to believe in the coach,” he said. “Once they trust and believe in the coach, the kids will stay in Gering. There were many of our kids that went to wrestling in Scottsbluff, Morrill and surrounding areas, and they did well. A couple of them came back when Coach (Berger) took over the program for their junior and senior years. They live in Gary now. Having consistency and somebody you can trust and respect will make a huge impact.”