John, Joe Mejia inducted into NSWCA Hall of Fame

“We were always very close,” Joe Mejia said. “In 1983, we went to Class A. Well, that year was the year Mr. (Chuck) Deter thought we had a good chance to break through and make an impact, and we did by winning state. My brother and I won individual state titles within minutes of each other.”

John said, at the time, he and his brother didn’t realize how great of an accomplishment it was winning individual state titles and the team championship in the same year.

“When you look back, you really didn’t know as an individual what that really meant. You look back now and you take a look at what that took — leadership as a team member, support. There was so many core values that it brought out in an individual. At the time, we didn’t know what we were doing. Coach Deter was amazing. (Wrestling for Deter) developed who we are today,” he said.

Joe said he never gave a thought to one day being inducted into the hall of fame.

“I didn’t even know that existed. I would have never thought somebody from Gering, Nebraska, would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s such an honor and just very humbling to even be considered. I thank God for giving me that opportunity.”

John said it was by chance that he took up wrestling.