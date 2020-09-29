Josh Warren remembered as fun-loving, carefree and a hard worker

BRIDGEPORT — Just mere hours after the Bridgeport football team lost a close game to North Platte St. Pat’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, tragedy struck.
Josh Warren, who played football and wrestled at Bridgeport High School, died in a two-vehicle collision leaving the town reeling.
The community held a vigil on Sunday to pay tribute to their teammate and friend.
His football and former wrestling coach remember him as a fun-loving, carefree but supremely confident person.
Former Bridgeport wrestling coach Zach Malcolm, who coached Warren last season, said nobody worked harder than Warren.
Warren would sometimes find himself down in points in a wrestling match making Malcolm and his teammates nervous.
“He was super hard-working. Very gritty. Everybody in the building would think he was beat. Then he would look over at you and kind of give you a smile like, ‘Oh, I got this,’ and I would feel like I was having a heart attack. Then he’d (get the win).”
That sentiment was echoed by football coach Jeremy Reimers.
““He was laid back, relaxed, fun-loving and carefree. Never had a bad day,” Reimers said. “He was more of a quiet kid, but he was super-confident. He was a really confident kid in everything he did. He would always have that little grin, like ‘trust me on this one.’”
As an example of his confidence, Reimers said Warren would somehow come up with the big play, but not necessarily be in proper position.
“He’d go and make a big play,” Reimers said. “Now, he doesn’t necessarily do his assignment on the play, but he would say, ‘Well coach, I made the play, didn’t I?”
Malcolm said Warren really believed hard work got results.
“He was self confident and he knew what it took to win. He worked really hard to get those results and was very confident in his abilities,” he said.
Warren wasn’t much of a vocal leader, Malcolm said, but he made up for that with his strong work ethic.
“He was a great teammate. He pushed everybody. You would always see him on the edge of the mat supporting his teammates. He made sure they weren’t slacking. He wasn’t a real vocal leader, but he led by example. If he was working hard, he expected you to work hard. (His leadership) was kind of nice to have,” he said.
Malcolm said his favorite memory of Warren happened at the 2020 district wrestling tournament. Warren found himself in the underdog role, which didn’t happen often.
“It was at the end of (the wrestling season), when he won the district finals match. On paper, the kid he was wrestling was supposed to beat him. I think (Warren) was rated fifth in the state and the kid he was wrestling was second or third in the state.”
Warren, though, didn’t pay much attention to rankings and went out and wrestled his match.
“He went out there and got the victory. It was a great season leading up to that. It culminated with all his hard work paying off. It was just a great memory for him proving that he could do it. He was proving to everybody that hard work pays off with what he was doing with his ability on the mat,” Malcolm said.
After the district tournament, Warren would miss earning a medal at the state tournament after falling in the consolation bracket. Malcolm, who stepped down as wrestling coach after last season, said Warren was ready to make a strong push to earn that elusive state medal.
“He was ready to fix those things coming back into this year. He was ready to head in the right direction moving forward into this season,” he said.
Warren was a great person off the mat, as well.
“He was a great kid. He was good with my kids. Being the coach, my sons helped out as managers. They loved to be around him. He was good with little kids. He was good in the classroom. He worked really hard on his studies, and he was just a good, all-around kid. He was great to be around,” Malcolm said.
Reimers said the memory that sticks out for him was Warren’s constant tardiness.
“He worked for me in the summertime and he didn’t necessarily like mornings. He would always show up maybe a couple minutes late. He worked for my family farm in the summer. He’d show up and once he finally got going he was a really hard worker,” he said.
That tardiness also extended to practice, but Reimers again said Warren would outwork everybody.
“He’d come to practice, and like I said, he didn’t like mornings,” Reimers said. “I remember him from summer weights in the morning. He was the kid who would be like two minutes later every morning. I’d say, ‘Did someone make sure Josh was awake this morning?’ He was always two minutes late in the morning, and he’d get there half asleep. We’d get through the warmups for summer weights in the morning, then he’s lifting some of the highest weights in his weight class, and on the team.”
The wrestling team is going to memorialize him this season. One of the wrestlers will wear his shoes during matches this upcoming season.
On the football team, Warren was Bridgeport’s leading tackler with 40 tackles, 12 for loss, four sacks and an interception.
The football team will honor Warren’s memory by wearing colorful, tie-dyed socks in their game at Gordon-Rushville, and will also be flying a flag in his honor. The team will also have his jersey on the sideline and put Fly High #29 stickers on the back of their helmets.
Several Panhandle schools have also offered their condolences with different gifts and gestures.
The Mitchell football team presented Warren’s mom Dallas Schnell with an autographed football.
In Hemingford, the schools all signed a giant card and gave Schnell flowers.
At the conclusion of their volleyball match on Monday, the Hemingford players called the Bridgeport players back onto the court to give them roses to honor Warren.
Anybody wanting to leave condolences or share a memory, there is a Facebook group Fly High #29 that was created to honor Warren. There are also several fundraisers on the Facebook page to help raise funds to pay for Warren’s funeral.
