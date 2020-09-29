Josh Warren remembered as fun-loving, carefree and a hard worker

As an example of his confidence, Reimers said Warren would somehow come up with the big play, but not necessarily be in proper position.

“He’d go and make a big play,” Reimers said. “Now, he doesn’t necessarily do his assignment on the play, but he would say, ‘Well coach, I made the play, didn’t I?”

Malcolm said Warren really believed hard work got results.

“He was self confident and he knew what it took to win. He worked really hard to get those results and was very confident in his abilities,” he said.

Warren wasn’t much of a vocal leader, Malcolm said, but he made up for that with his strong work ethic.

“He was a great teammate. He pushed everybody. You would always see him on the edge of the mat supporting his teammates. He made sure they weren’t slacking. He wasn’t a real vocal leader, but he led by example. If he was working hard, he expected you to work hard. (His leadership) was kind of nice to have,” he said.

Malcolm said his favorite memory of Warren happened at the 2020 district wrestling tournament. Warren found himself in the underdog role, which didn’t happen often.