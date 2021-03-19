Karen Cordero’s 19 kills help WNCC sweep Otero

Kaohi said starting strong is vital for this team.

“That was something that we made a point on focusing on in practice was starting out strong because at the beginning of the season we really struggled with that,” she said. “We knew the beginning of the game was really important to us. Once we were able to do that, it set the tone for the whole game and it was good.”

The first set was what set the tone of the match. The second and third sets, however, were much closer against an Otero team that featured a pair of players that were 6-foot-3 or taller.

The second set was back and forth with Otero grabbing a 6-5 lead on two Avery Bouldin points. WNCC came right back to go up 8-6 on two Macey Boggs points and led 11-7 after two Mariah Fukamoto points.

Otero came back to tie the second set at 15 and then led 17-16 on a Getsemani Carrasco point. Schaub stopped the rally with a kill and then Fukamoto served five straight points for a 22-17 lead. WNCC won the second set 25-19 on a Cordero kill.

The third set the same as the second set as Otero led 6-5 until WNCC took a 10-8 lead on a Boggs’ point. WNCC led 13-9 after a Cordero kill and then the sophomore outside hitter went back to serve to points. Otero came back to grab a 12-11 lead on a Carrasco point.