Kearney sweeps 3-game series with WESTCO
WESTCO's Jerrod Balthazor watches the flight of the ball after making contact during a game against Kearney Runza on Friday, June 4 at Cleveland Field.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

A big seventh inning helped the Kearney Runza seniors sweep their three-game series against the WESTCO Zephyrs on Friday, June 4.

Neither team could produce a run in the first two innings of play.

Lucas Wegner scored on a ground out to put the first run on the board for Kearney. Karter Lee scored on a fielder’s choice to give Kearney Runza the 2-0 lead.

A Jace Heimerman single drove in Wyatt Haught to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Kearney’s Nolan Smith is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring Wegner around for the score.

A double by Lee scored Peyton Larson and Wegner to push Kearney’s lead to 5-1.

Koren Conrad scored the first run of the seven-run seventh inning for Kearney. Conrad scored on a double by Smith.

Kearney picked up another two runs on a single and an error for the 8-1 lead.

Kearney scored two more quick runs on a single by Wegner and a Lee double. Max Myers extended the lead to 11-1 on a sacrifice fly leading to a run by Wegner.

Smith drove in the last run for Kearney slapping a single to right field that plated Lee.

Heimerman paced WESTCO on offense getting one hit in three at-bats and an RBI. Haught also had a triple for the Zephyrs.

Hunter Garcia took the loss on the mound throwing for five innings and striking out three Kearney batters. Dario Rodriguez pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief and fanned one batter.

Lee and Smith had the hot bats for Kearney with each knocking in three runs.

Kearney’s Blake Rehtus was credited with the win. Rehtus pitched a complete game striking out six and surrendering four hits.

WESTCO is next in action on Saturday, June 5 traveling to Torrington for a 3 p.m. game.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

