Kearney sweeps 3-game series with WESTCO

A big seventh inning helped the Kearney Runza seniors sweep their three-game series against the WESTCO Zephyrs on Friday, June 4.

Neither team could produce a run in the first two innings of play.

Lucas Wegner scored on a ground out to put the first run on the board for Kearney. Karter Lee scored on a fielder’s choice to give Kearney Runza the 2-0 lead.

A Jace Heimerman single drove in Wyatt Haught to cut the lead to 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Kearney’s Nolan Smith is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring Wegner around for the score.

A double by Lee scored Peyton Larson and Wegner to push Kearney’s lead to 5-1.

Koren Conrad scored the first run of the seven-run seventh inning for Kearney. Conrad scored on a double by Smith.

Kearney picked up another two runs on a single and an error for the 8-1 lead.

Kearney scored two more quick runs on a single by Wegner and a Lee double. Max Myers extended the lead to 11-1 on a sacrifice fly leading to a run by Wegner.

Smith drove in the last run for Kearney slapping a single to right field that plated Lee.