Kimball's Wise takes C-5 golf title

OGALLALA — Kimball’s Payton Wise handily won the Class C-5 District golf title firing a 76 on Monday, Oct. 5 at Crandell Creek.

Mitchell took the team title with a score of 386. Jacque Bowles led the Tigers with a fourth-place finish with a score of 93. Teammate Lexi Schledewitz shot a 94 for fifth place. The Tigers McKinley Knotts ended in ninth place with a 99. Also for Mitchell, Brooklyn Briggs shot a 100 and Martina Cardona scored 120.

Wise said her goal all season was to shoot in the 70s at least once. She accomplished that at the district tournament to propel Kimball to a third-place finish in the team standings. The Longhorns’ Kaitlin Heeg carded a 98 for seventh place. Kimball’s Brooklin Goldin shot a 107, Maddie Cook carded a 113 and Keara O’Brien shot a 120.

Valentine will also advance to the state tournament ending the tournament in second place with a team score of 392.

Advancing to the state tournament individually is Gordon-Rushville’s Abigail Bruns, who finished sixth at 95.

Elks Country Club in Columbus will host the Class C state tournament beginning next Monday at 9 a.m.

Individual Top 10