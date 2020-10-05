 Skip to main content
Kimball's Wise takes C-5 golf title
Kimball's Wise takes first at Bridgeport Golf Invite

Kimball's Payton Wise tees off on Hole No. 9 at the Courthouse and Jail Rock during the Bridgeport Golf Invite on Thursday, Sept. 24. Wise took first with a score of 82. Wise shot a 76 to win the Class C-5 District title on Monday,  Oct. 5.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

OGALLALA — Kimball’s Payton Wise handily won the Class C-5 District golf title firing a 76 on Monday, Oct. 5 at Crandell Creek.

Mitchell took the team title with a score of 386. Jacque Bowles led the Tigers with a fourth-place finish with a score of 93. Teammate Lexi Schledewitz shot a 94 for fifth place. The Tigers McKinley Knotts ended in ninth place with a 99. Also for Mitchell, Brooklyn Briggs shot a 100 and Martina Cardona scored 120.

Wise said her goal all season was to shoot in the 70s at least once. She accomplished that at the district tournament to propel Kimball to a third-place finish in the team standings. The Longhorns’ Kaitlin Heeg carded a 98 for seventh place. Kimball’s Brooklin Goldin shot a 107, Maddie Cook carded a 113 and Keara O’Brien shot a 120.

Valentine will also advance to the state tournament ending the tournament in second place with a team score of 392.

Advancing to the state tournament individually is Gordon-Rushville’s Abigail Bruns, who finished sixth at 95.

Elks Country Club in Columbus will host the Class C state tournament beginning next Monday at 9 a.m.

Individual Top 10

1, Payton Wise, Kimball, 76; 2, Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 88; 3, Shauna Radant, Valentine, 91; 4, Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 93; 5, Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 94; 6, Abigail Bruns, Gordon-Rushville, 95; 7, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 98; 8, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 99; 9, McKinley Knotts, Mitchell, 99; 10, Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 99.

Team Scores

1, Mitchell, 386; 2, Valentine, 392; 3, Kimball, 394; 4, Gordon-Rushville, 422; 5, Ogallala, 434; 6, Bridgeport, 447; 7, Garden County, 455; 8, Perkins County, 483; 9, Hershey, 554.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

