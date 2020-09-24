Kimball's Wise takes first at Bridgeport Golf Invite

BRIDGEPORT — Kimball’s Payton Wise dominated the Bridgeport Golf Invitational taking first place with an 82 on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course.
Wise said it wasn’t her best day, but she is happy with getting the win.
“I could have done better, but it’s not a bad day,” she said. “I could not chip today. I could not chip today.”
Wise said she’s usually pretty strong at chipping.
“It’s never really been a problem, but today it was, unfortunately,” she said.
Wise’s strong finish helped the Longhorns take second with a team score of 405.
Also for Kimball, Katie Heeg carded a 99 to finish fourth, Maddie Cook shot a 107 for eighth place, Brooklin Golding had a 117 and Keara O’Brien scored a 133.
Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles claimed second place with a 95 helping the Tigers take the top team spot at 394. The Tigers had four golfers claim top 10 finishes. McKinley Knotts shot a 98 for third place, Brooklyn Briggs had a 99 for fifth and Lexi Schledewitz fired a 102 for sixth place.
Rounding out the top 10 was Perkins County’s Kayla Reichenberg with a 104, Garden County golfers claimed ninth and 10th place. Tarah Ross shot a 111 and Keona Hill had 112.
Individual Top 10
1, Payton Wise, Kimball, 82; 2, Jacque Bowles, Mitchell, 95; 3, McKinley Knotts, Mitchell, 98; 4, Katie Heeg, Kimball, 99; 5, Brooklyn Briggs, 99; 6, Lex Schledewitz, Mitchell, 102; 7, Kayla Reichenberg, Perkins County, 104; 8, Maddie Cook, Kimball, 107, 9, Tarah Ross, Garden County, 111; T10, Keona Hill, Garden County, 112; T10, Mileena Cruz, Bridgeport, 112.
Team Scores
1, Mitchell, 394; 2, Kimball, 405; 3, Bridgeport, 468; 4, Perkins County, 490; 5, Garden County, 503; 6, Creek Valley, 540.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!