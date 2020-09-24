Kimball's Wise takes first at Bridgeport Golf Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRIDGEPORT — Kimball’s Payton Wise dominated the Bridgeport Golf Invitational taking first place with an 82 on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Courthouse and Jail Rock Golf Course.

Wise said it wasn’t her best day, but she is happy with getting the win.

“I could have done better, but it’s not a bad day,” she said. “I could not chip today. I could not chip today.”

Wise said she’s usually pretty strong at chipping.

“It’s never really been a problem, but today it was, unfortunately,” she said.

Wise’s strong finish helped the Longhorns take second with a team score of 405.

Also for Kimball, Katie Heeg carded a 99 to finish fourth, Maddie Cook shot a 107 for eighth place, Brooklin Golding had a 117 and Keara O’Brien scored a 133.

Mitchell’s Jacque Bowles claimed second place with a 95 helping the Tigers take the top team spot at 394. The Tigers had four golfers claim top 10 finishes. McKinley Knotts shot a 98 for third place, Brooklyn Briggs had a 99 for fifth and Lexi Schledewitz fired a 102 for sixth place.