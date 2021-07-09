Kizzire, Freeburg claim wins in Don Childs Run

“it is just fun to be able to come out and run and it was great to run against kids I coach in cross country,” Freeburg said. “That is what we do all summer when we run in town is we always run together so [running with the girls] is the lifestyle.”

The race featured 101 racers this year, down a few from previous years. Still, Freeburg said this race is special to Gering and Oregon Trail Days.

“It is a really neat thing for the Gering community,” Freeburg said. “I think it is pretty awesome of how kids come home for it and something special.”

The overall race was exciting as Kizzire won by 90 seconds over a second place Joe Wilson (30:16). Wilson won the last time the race was held in 2019 and was out to defend his title.

Third place went to Brett Schoenhafer in 30:42 with fourth place going to recent Gering graduate Peyton Seiler in 31:27, who just edged Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron.

Freeburg was the first female to finish, finishing 14th overall in 39:15. The second female to finish the race was Christina Buehr, who finished 22nd overall in a time of 41:22 while Ashlee Gompert was 24th over and the third female in 42:21. Shailee Patton, who won the 16-under division, 27th overall and the fourth girl to finish.