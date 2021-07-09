Kizzire, Freeburg claim wins in Don Childs Run

Nick Kizzire captured his fifth Don Childs Memorial run while Lisa Freeburg won her first female overall title in the annual race that was held bright and early Friday morning during the 100th Oregon Trail Days celebration in downtown Gering.
Kizzire hasn’t won a Don Childs race since 2016 and the former Bayard distance runner said it felt good to be back on the streets after last year’s race was canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I was kind of disappointed they didn’t have it last year, but because of COVID a lot of races were canceled,” Kizzire said. “So, getting back to racing this summer has been fun.”
This is one of Kizzire’s favorite races. He has captured five wins since 2009 and his time this year of 28 minutes, 48 seconds matches the same time that he won the 2011 race in.
“I have been running this one for a long time since I was in college, so to come back and run it again is always fun,” Kizzire said. “I know there is a lot of competition and well organized with a lot of support. It is one of my favorite road races. It is always good competition and love to see Joe [Wilson] and Peyton [Seiler] and some of the high school athletes. It always is a good race.”
For Freeburg, it was her first and she out-ran many of her cross country runners. Freeburg is an assistant cross country coach for the Bulldogs.
“it is just fun to be able to come out and run and it was great to run against kids I coach in cross country,” Freeburg said. “That is what we do all summer when we run in town is we always run together so [running with the girls] is the lifestyle.”
The race featured 101 racers this year, down a few from previous years. Still, Freeburg said this race is special to Gering and Oregon Trail Days.
“It is a really neat thing for the Gering community,” Freeburg said. “I think it is pretty awesome of how kids come home for it and something special.”
The overall race was exciting as Kizzire won by 90 seconds over a second place Joe Wilson (30:16). Wilson won the last time the race was held in 2019 and was out to defend his title.
Third place went to Brett Schoenhafer in 30:42 with fourth place going to recent Gering graduate Peyton Seiler in 31:27, who just edged Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron.
Freeburg was the first female to finish, finishing 14th overall in 39:15. The second female to finish the race was Christina Buehr, who finished 22nd overall in a time of 41:22 while Ashlee Gompert was 24th over and the third female in 42:21. Shailee Patton, who won the 16-under division, 27th overall and the fourth girl to finish.
The individual division winners included on the male divisions in the 16-under category with Bastron winning in 31:31 followed by Zachary Araujo in 35:58 and Sully Wilson in third (36:29).
The 17-29 winner was Brett Schoenfafer in 30:42 followed by Seiler (31:27) and Alec Garcia (35:52).
Kizzire was the 30-39 winner followed by Manuel Guerra in 39:03 and JJ Ozuna in third (40:23).
The 40-49 winner was Wilson in 30:16 while John Seiler was second (39:29) and Jason Sandvik was third (59:34).
Chris Amacost was the only 50-59 runner to win that division while the 60 and over category saw Craig Johnson win in 40:16 followed by Robert Gonzalez (47:47) and Alan Dutton (54:48).
The female division winners saw Patton capture the 16-under division in 43:25 while Charley Edens was second (47:46) and Madison Herbel was third (48:05).
The female 17-29 winner was McKyla Mason in 45:19 followed by Sunny Edens in 45:38 and Maggie Arndt in third (48:31).
Freeburg won the 30-39 division in 39:15 followed by Buehr in third (41:22) and Gompert in third (42:21).
Molly Brost won the 40-49 division in 49:38 while Tracy Wise, who finished holding hands with her daughter Maddy, took second (50:35). Krista Meyer took third in 52:14.
Tracy Schoenhafer won the 50-59 division in 50:47 while Becky Hale Arndt was second (50:35) and Jill Sander was third (57:46).
Susan Olson captured the 60 and over division in 51:01 followed by Kathy Rose in second (51:45) and Winnie Voss in third (53:11).
The oldest competitor to finish was 73-years-old with a couple of runners. Gary McCaslin finished 83rd in 74:50 while Steven Thomlison finished 96th in 89:59.
The youngest competitors to finish were 11 with three of them. Emmalyn Herbel finished 64th in 56:16, Jay Bokman took 75th in 61:37, and Kaydene McKee took 78th in 74:50.
2021 Don Childs Results
Male Overall Winner — Nick Kizzire
Female Overall Winner — Lisa Freeburg
Female Division
16-under – 1, Shailee Patton, 43:25; 2, Charley Edens, 47:46; 3, Madison Herbel, 48:08.
17-29 – 1, McKyla Mason, 45:19; 2, Sunny Edens, 45:38; 3, Maggie Arndt, 48:31.
30-39 – 1, Lisa Freeburg, 39:15; 2, Christiana Buehr, 41:22; 3, Ashlee Gompert, 48:31.
40-49 – 1, Molly Brost, 49:38; 2, Tracy Wiese, 50:35; 3, Krista Meyer, 52:14.
50-59 – 1, Tracy Schoenhafer, 50:47; 2, Becky Hale Arndt, 52:28; 3, Jill Sander, 57:46.
60-over – 1, Susan Olson, 51:01. 2, Kathy Rose, 51:45; 3, Winnie Voss, 53:11.
Male Division
16-under – 1, Hans Bastron, 31:31; 2, Zachary Araujo, 35:58; 3, Sully Wilson, 38:25.
17-29 – 1, Brett Schoenhafer; 2, Peyton Seilor, 31:27; Alec Garcia, 35:52.
30-39 – 1, Nick Kizzire, 28:48; 2, Manuel Guerra, 39:05; 3, JJ Ozuna, 40:23.
40-49 – 1, Joe Wilson, 30:16; 2, John Seiler, 39:39; 3, Jason Sandvik, 59:34.
50-59 – 1, Christ Amarust, 44:53.
60-0ver – 1, Craig Johnson, 40:16; 2, Robert Gonzalez, 42:47; 3, Alan Dutton, 54:48.
Overall Finishes
1, Nick Kizzire, 28:48; 2, Joe Wilson, 30:16; 3, Brett Schoenhafer, 30:42; 4, Peyton Seiler, 31:27; 5, Hans Bastron, 31:31; 6, Zachary Araujo, 35:56; 7, Alec Garcia, 35:58; 8, Sally Wilson, 36:29; 9, Nathan Seiler, 36:32; 10, Ben Roberts, 36:38; 11, Eli Fink, 38:46; 12, Nathan Hoevet, 39:02; 13, Manuel Guerra, 39:05; 14, Lisa Freeburg, 39:15; 15, Luke Ott, 39:25; 16, John Seiler, 39:29; 17, Craig Johnson, 40:16; 18, JJ Ozuna, 40:23; 19, Tyler Fogle, 40:44; 20, Thompson Bastron, 40:52; 21, Devin Hayden, 41:05; 22, Christina Buehr, 41:22; 23, Jonah Bryan, 42:00; 24, Ashlee Gompert, 42:21; 25, Michael West, 42:25; 26, Andy Gallawa, 43:03; 27, Shailee Patton, 43:25; 28, Johnny Chavez, 44:08; 29, Conrad Sibal, 44:18; 30, Camren Chapman, 44:18; 31, Dustin Swartz, 44:32; 32, Christ Amacost, 44:53; 33, Julian Gonzalez, 45:02; 34, Makyla Mason, 45:19; 35, Sonny Edens, 45:38; 36, Derrick Brown, 46:31; 37, Charley Edens, 47:46; 38, Robert Gonzalez, 47:47; 39, Madison Herbel, 48:08; 40, David Havens, 48:19; 41, Maggie Arndt, 48:31; 42, Lesley Bybee, 49:06; 43, Allison Herbel, 49:16; 44, Nicole Sorensen, 49:18; 45, Molly Brost, 49:38; 46, Kade Thunder Bull, 50:17; 47, Maddy Wiese, 50:32; 48, Tracy Wiese, 50:35; 49, Jessica Wilkinson, 50:42; 50, Tracy Schoenhofer, 50:47; 51, Susan Olson, 51:01; 52, Kathy Rose, 51:45; 53, Krista Meyer, 52:14; 54, Becky Hale Arndt, 52:28; 55, Jacob Thomas, 52:41; 56, Winnie Voss, 53:11; 57, Owen graham, 53:32; 58, Tony Cushing, 53:34; 59, Alan Dutton, 54:48; 60, Ernie McClaiin, 55:16; 61, Sharon Lease, 55:37; 62, Tom Robinson, 56:02; 63, Marly Bookman, 56:10; 64, Emmalyn Herbel, 56:16; 65, Cassie Wegelin, 56:21; 66, Agnes Robinson, 56:32; 67, Bill Arndt, 56:43; 68, Bekki Zitterkopf, 57:04; 69, Bernedette Canales, 57:29; 70, Jill Sander, 57:46; 71, Robyn Pledger, 58:20; 72, Keressa Ojeda, 58:40; 73, Jason Sendvik, 59:34; 74, Elizabeth Robinson, 60:31; 75, Jay Bookman, 61:37; 76, Maddison Brown, 62:14; 77, Justine Wilkinson, 64:47; 78, Kaydene McKee, 67:09; 79, Cynthia Alforque, 67:42; 80, Linsey Trackwell, 69:45; 81, Matt Blaylock, 70:53; 82, Jacob Brown, 73:21; 83, Gary McCaslin, 74:50; 84, Bryce Sanchious, 76:23; 85, Dennis Meyers, 77:24; 86, Dan Wilben, 77:31; 87, Terri Wynn, 79:15; 88, Taylor Jacobi, 79:32; 89, Lindsay Roundtree, 82:01; 90, Trish Castillo, 82:02; 91, Alesia Saldivar, 84:09; 92, Mercedes Thrash, 84:10; 93, Amy Keller, 87:31; 94, Angelica Thrash, 89:32; 95, Susan Bostron, 89:33; Steven Thomlison, 89:59.