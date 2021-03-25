Lady Bearcats go 3-0 in first week of action

The Lady Bearcats move to a 3-0 record in their first week of the season after downing Buffalo, Wyoming, 8-3 Thursday afternoon.
The first half of the game was pretty even scoring. Scottsbluff sophomore Addi Wilson scored within the first five minutes on a corner kick assist from sophomore Anna Kelley, but Buffalo answered four minutes later.
In minute 15, Wilson provided the assist for sophomore Kate Larson. Then senior Emma Foote took a shot at the goal off a penalty kick in minute 19, moving the score 3-1 in favor of the Bearcats.
Action stalled for a bit until about 15 minutes later when Buffalo finally came back with a pair of back to back goals.
The Bearcats weren’t going to go into halftime with a tie, though. Wilson went for a long range shot and tied up the game on an assist from freshman Ella Foote, taking the lead by one.
Coach Chad Larson said at halftime the team discussed what they needed to do to step up their game.
“We felt like we were outplaying them, but we were making silly little mistakes,” he said. “We let in probably two goals we shouldn’t have. But we got some young players out there, and they’re going to make mistakes. That’s how they learn from it. They played a pretty good second half.”
That they did. The Lady Bearcats shut out the Bison from scoring the rest of the match and added four more goals of their own, two of them coming from sisters Ella and Emma Foote within the first seven minutes of the second half.
Scottsbluff added two more goals late in the game from Larson and freshman Emilee Bentley to finish the game 8-3 over Buffalo.
Larson said that his team is pretty proud of their record this year so far, since it was only a few years ago that they finished the season with only three wins. He said they still have some learning to do though, especially since they are a young team.
“So far the first three games we’ve started slow and then built up. We want to play the full 80-minute games,” he said. “Knowing we got young players, there’s going to be some growing pains. We’ll take some lumps but we’ll dish out some lumps too. They responded well and are a very coachable group and that showed in the second half. They did what we asked them to do.”
Moving forward with the rest of the season, Larson said the most important thing they need to work on is trust.
“The biggest thing we want to make sure our shape formation is good … just keeping the formation and trusting the formation and learning to play with each other,” he said. “There’s a lot of new faces, a lot of new kids out there, so just getting the chemistry, who’s going to be there, when they’re going to be there and trusting each other.”
The Lady Bearcats will be in action next week Monday against North Platte on the home pitch at 6 p.m.