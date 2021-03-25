Lady Bearcats go 3-0 in first week of action

Scottsbluff added two more goals late in the game from Larson and freshman Emilee Bentley to finish the game 8-3 over Buffalo.

Larson said that his team is pretty proud of their record this year so far, since it was only a few years ago that they finished the season with only three wins. He said they still have some learning to do though, especially since they are a young team.

“So far the first three games we’ve started slow and then built up. We want to play the full 80-minute games,” he said. “Knowing we got young players, there’s going to be some growing pains. We’ll take some lumps but we’ll dish out some lumps too. They responded well and are a very coachable group and that showed in the second half. They did what we asked them to do.”

Moving forward with the rest of the season, Larson said the most important thing they need to work on is trust.

“The biggest thing we want to make sure our shape formation is good … just keeping the formation and trusting the formation and learning to play with each other,” he said. “There’s a lot of new faces, a lot of new kids out there, so just getting the chemistry, who’s going to be there, when they’re going to be there and trusting each other.”

The Lady Bearcats will be in action next week Monday against North Platte on the home pitch at 6 p.m.

