Laramie sweeps doubleheader from Zephyrs

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Laramie swept the WESTCO Zephyrs in their doubleheader on Saturday.

Laramie used four big innings to put away the Zephyrs in game one.

WESTCO struck first on a Jace Heimerman single that drove in Hunter McCollum for the early 1-0 lead.

Laramie, though, answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Laramie added three more runs in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth to end the game after 4 1/2 innings.

Ryan Chamberlain got the start for Laramie on the mound striking out eight Zephyrs batters in the win.

Heimerman pitched two innings recording two strikeouts. McCollum went 2-for-3 to lead the Zephyrs from the plate.

In game two, WESTCO again jumped on top early. Jerod Balthazor put the Zephyrs on the board first driving in Wyatt Haught on a single to right field.

Heimerman scored on an error, and Jerrett Richter scored on a passed ball to give WESTCO the 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

Laramie closed the gap to 3-2 after the bottom of the ninth.