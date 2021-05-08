 Skip to main content
Laramie sweeps doubleheader from Zephyrs
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Laramie swept the WESTCO Zephyrs in their doubleheader on Saturday.

Laramie used four big innings to put away the Zephyrs in game one.

WESTCO struck first on a Jace Heimerman single that drove in Hunter McCollum for the early 1-0 lead.

Laramie, though, answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Laramie added three more runs in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth to end the game after 4 1/2 innings.

Ryan Chamberlain got the start for Laramie on the mound striking out eight Zephyrs batters in the win.

Heimerman pitched two innings recording two strikeouts. McCollum went 2-for-3 to lead the Zephyrs from the plate.

In game two, WESTCO again jumped on top early. Jerod Balthazor put the Zephyrs on the board first driving in Wyatt Haught on a single to right field.

Heimerman scored on an error, and Jerrett Richter scored on a passed ball to give WESTCO the 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

Laramie closed the gap to 3-2 after the bottom of the ninth.

Haught knocked in Andon Pittman with a single in the second to increase the Zephyrs lead to 4-2.

Laramie’s offense caught fire in the bottom of the fifth scoring seven runs to give them the 9-4 win.

Haught, McCollum and Richter combined to strikeout six Laramie batters in game two with two each. Balthazor led WESTCO offensively with two hits in three at-bats.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

