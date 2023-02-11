SUTHERLAND — The Panhandle will be well represented at in the Class D field during the NSAA boys state wrestling tournament this week in Omaha.

A total of 22 local wrestlers finished as state qualifiers out of the D4 district meet that was held Friday and Saturday at Sutherland High School.

Bridgeport led the way with four state qualifiers, including one district champion. Zach Jeffords who won the 113 pound weight class

Class D state competition begins Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center Arena and the tournament continues through Saturday night.

Earning third-place finishes for the Bulldogs were Chase McGrath at 138, Harrison Barnette at 145, and Peyton Abbott at 160.

Bridgeport placed seventh overall as a team. Sutherland had a meet-best 174.5 points, and Hitchcock County was a close second with 169.

Kimball, which finished the highest in the team standings among local schools in sixth place, had three state-bound grapplers. All three advanced to the finals of their respective weight classes.

James McGinnis claimed a district title at 132. He improved to 37-6 on the season.

Trey Schindler also captured a championship at 152. He is now 34-5.

Matthew Johnson earned a second-place finish for the Longhorns at 106.

Hemingford, which finished eighth, also qualified three for state. Creel Weber led the way with a second-place finish at 120. Theron Miller placed third at 195 and Drew Varner ended fourth at 160.

Garden County finished right behind Hemingford in ninth. Three Eagles are state-bound.

Leading the charge was Gunner Roberson, who won a district title at 160. He will be joined in Omaha by Luke Gardner and Gavin Hunt. Both placed third, Gardner at 113 and Hunt at 152.

Bayard and Hay Springs ended in a tie for 10th. Both will be represented by a trio of state qualifiers.

Brock Burry placed second for the Tigers at 132. His teammate Coy Armstrong finished fourth at 132. Bayard’s Kolby Houchin earned a fourth-place finish at 182.

Earning district runner-up finishes for Hay Springs were Jarhett Anderson at 113 and Wesley Jacobs at 138. Anthony Running Hawk placed fourth at 285.

Crawford finished 12th as a team. A pair of Rams earned state berths. Colten Mader placed second at 145 and Paden Morava finished fourth at 138.

Banner County’s Wyatt Reichenberg earned a second-place finish at 182 to punch his ticket to state.

Class C

Host Mitchell advanced six individuals to the state meet.

Both Yovanni Jimenez (106) and Ace Hobbs (113) placed third in the district meet. Jamison Duncan (120), Uzziah Voss (132), Cael Peters (195) and Jeremiah Coley (285) all finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

Class C state competition begins Thursday afternoon in Omaha.

Gordon-Rushville senior Ashton Dane improved to 25-2 as he won a 5-2 decision over Broken Bow's Chaunce Watson in the 113 pound final. His teammate Kyler Vincent fell to Chase County's Luis Co in the 138 pound championship in extra time.

Gordon-Rushville's Tucker Banister was third at 132 pounds, and Jace Freeseman and Cutis Rittgarn were fourth at 152 and 182, respectively.

Gordon-Rushville finished third in the team competition with 134.5 points, and Mitchell was sixth.

Morrill's Daniel Kohel dropped a 4-2 decision in the 145 pound championship match. His teammate, Reegan French, was third at 285.

Team Scoring

District D4

1, Sutherland, 174.5. 2, Hitchcock County, 169. 3, Mullen, 140. 4, Maxwell, 101.5. 5, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 71. 6, Kimball, 68. 7, Bridgeport, 63.5. 8, Hemingford, 63. 9, Garden County, 58. 10, Bayard, 54. 10, Hay Springs, 54. 12, Crawford, 50. 13, Perkins County, 36. 14, Hyannis, 23. 15, Wauneta-Palisade, 20. 16, Dundy County, 19. 17, Banner County, 18. 18, Medicine Valley, 9. 19, Minatare, 7. 20, Sioux County, 6. 21, South Platte, 5. 22, Paxton, 4.

District C4

Broken Bow 226, Valentine 152, Gordon-Rushville 134.5, Ord 134, Chase County 116, Mitchell 105, Amherst 103, Gibbon 63, Kearney Catholic 62, Hershey 59, West Holt 56, Loomis/Bertrand 52, Morrill 38, Wood River 36, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 21, Centura 10.