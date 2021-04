Leyton boys, Burns girls take first at Bayard C-D Invitational

BAYARD — The Leyton boys and Burns, Wyoming, girls claim the team titles at the Bayard C-D Invitational on Saturay.

The Leyton boys edged Burns 80-72. The Warriors got first-place finishes from Zackry Henke in the shot put, Dominick Russ in the long jump and the 4x100-meter relay team of Matthew Shepard, K.J. Bush, Mason Reimers and Russ. Henke also claimed third in the discus.

Justin Ernest finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:10.27 and Scout Gamble finished third in the 110 hurdles.

Emma Gonzalez took first place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead the Burns girls team. Gonzalez finished the 1,600 in 5:41.31 and ran the 3,200 in 11:54.42.

Rylee Ward and Jaden Gipfert finished first and second in the 100-meter hurdles. the 4x800 relay team of Layne Burnett, Gonzalez, Madison Thompson and Saria Eklund finished with the top time at 10:54.65. Ward also claimed the pole vault title clearing 8-feet, 6-inches.

The Bayard girls finished second behind first place finishes by Dani Harter in the 100 and 200, and Joslyn Hopkins ended second in the triple jump.

Team Scores

Boys

1. Leyton 80

2. Burns 72