Local talent shines at Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — Western Nebraska was well represented in the 63rd annual Shrine Bowl on Saturday.
Scottsbluff’s Nick Maag and Tony Mokeac joined Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo and Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue on the North squad.
Aguallo saw quite a bit of action at running back splitting and ending with about 50 yards rushing, he said.
“The game plan going in was that Tommy Stevens, who was the other running back, and I would run one series and then the other would run the next, so we were both going to get about the same amount of reps. It just turned out that when I was in I got a lot of running reps,” Aguallo said.
Aguallo said it was a great week preparing for the Shrine Bowl.
“it was a blast. It is something that I’ll never forget and I’ll always keep with me for the rest of my life,” he said.
Guerue was playing 11 man football for the first having played 8-man football for the Lions.
“I got some good reps. I played more than I thought I would,” he said. “It was definitely fast-paced, very competitive. It was different for me coming from an eight-man small school and going against guys from Class A 11-man teams. It was a cool experience all around.”
Aguallo said the all-star game also helped him work on a part of his game he didn’t have to use much in high school.
“I struggled with (blocking for a teammate) a little bit in high school because I didn’t do it a ton. I didn’t pass block or run block because I was usually the one getting the ball. This week, I worked on it a lot and I think that my blocking game has gotten a lot better just from this week with the guys that we’ve (played against).”
Guerue, a Chadron State College signee, said it was a good experience for him to get a taste of 11-man football.
“I really enjoyed that part of it and getting used to (playing 11-man football) because it’s gonna prepare me for the collegiate level going against people (most of whom) are going to college, as well,” he said. “I picked up (the defense) very well. We basically had the same type of front like we did in eight man in high school. It wasn’t much different. There were a lot of slants, which I wasn’t used to, but as the week progressed I got used to it.”
Aguallo, who will Guerue’s teammate at CSC, said it was also a great experience for him heading into next week’s West Nebraska All-Star football game. It will be his third all-star game in three weeks having also played in the Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball game on Friday, May 28.
“These dudes here are the best in the entire state and I faced off against them every single day for two to three practices a day for the entirety of the week. If this didn’t shake off the rust, I don’t what will. I think that next week I should be able to come home and, really showcase a lot of my abilities.”
Guerue will get another preview of what the next four years will hold for him at CSC being teammates again with Aguallo in the West Nebraska All-Star football game.
“It was very cool getting the reps with (Aguallo). We’re going to be teammates in the future. It was nice to get to play in an all-star game (with Aguallo). We will be in the all-Star game (next week) as well, so we have another game together.”
Guerue and Aguallo said playing the all-star game will only put a spotlight on football in the Panhandle.
“I really hope so. When (Mitchell standout) Drake (Gilliland) was a senior, he came up and he got injured. He wasn’t able to really represent western Nebraska. I was able to stay healthy. I really hope that this opens up people’s eyes for what’s out west,” Aguallo said.
Guerue echoed Aguallo’s sentiment.
“I wasn’t the only one that came from the Panhandle. We had (Maag and Mokeac) from Scottsbluff and (Aguallo). We all did really well. I think it’s awesome showing people that we got some good talent out west.”