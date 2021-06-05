Local talent shines at Shrine Bowl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I struggled with (blocking for a teammate) a little bit in high school because I didn’t do it a ton. I didn’t pass block or run block because I was usually the one getting the ball. This week, I worked on it a lot and I think that my blocking game has gotten a lot better just from this week with the guys that we’ve (played against).”

Guerue, a Chadron State College signee, said it was a good experience for him to get a taste of 11-man football.

“I really enjoyed that part of it and getting used to (playing 11-man football) because it’s gonna prepare me for the collegiate level going against people (most of whom) are going to college, as well,” he said. “I picked up (the defense) very well. We basically had the same type of front like we did in eight man in high school. It wasn’t much different. There were a lot of slants, which I wasn’t used to, but as the week progressed I got used to it.”

Aguallo, who will Guerue’s teammate at CSC, said it was also a great experience for him heading into next week’s West Nebraska All-Star football game. It will be his third all-star game in three weeks having also played in the Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball game on Friday, May 28.