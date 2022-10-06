1972 Mitchell volleyball recognized by Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Title IX was born 50 years ago this year and the 1972 Mitchell High volleyball team made school history when they captured the first Class C state volleyball championship that was held at then Nebraska Western College (now Western Nebraska Community College).

The 1972 Mitchell team, along with the other state championship teams from Class A, Class B and Class D, were all recognized as a Golden Anniversary team by the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. The other first state titles included Omaha Marian in Class A, Waverly in Class B and Beaver Valley in Class D.

Sally (Pieper) Ledbetter said it was a great honor to be able to go down and accept the plaque.

“Winning the title in 1972 was thrilling!” Ledbetter said. “We were not ranked in the tournament and went in as the underdog. We had to play the No. 1 team our first game and the rest is history.”

The 1972 team was coached by Cecilia Slingsby and the players and managers of that legendary first girl’s high school championship team included Diana Robinson and Lynn Adams who were managers; Barb Silverman, Deb Maestas (now Maestas-Taylor), Jill Young, Wendy Weitzel (now Lewandowski), Jill Hara (now Sutton), Paula Fauth (now Moore), Sheryl Meyers (now Bowman), Pam Andreas (Stover), Laurie Thomas, Lori Hale (now McDaniel), Sally Pieper (now Ledbetter), Kathy Reyes, Margaret Benavidez, and Cindy Pieper (now Johnson).

The ceremony recognized not only the Golden Anniversary teams, but the other Nebraska High School Hall of Fame inductees. The ceremony took place at the end of September and five members of that Mitchell team were on hand to receive their plaque. The five that went to the ceremony included Coach Slingsby and Johnson, Ledbetter, Lewandowski, and Thomas.

Ledbetter said the recognition 50 years later was just as exciting as winning that first title match.

“Receiving the honor of the Golden Anniversary Team was an unexpected honor,” she said. “It was a thrill to reconnect with the team and coach. It was very humbling to be among the many great athletes that were honored that day. Seeing the plaque in the Hall of Fame among so many great athletes was very exciting and humbling. We were all so very proud to represent Mitchell. And coach did a great job in her speech of recognizing the community.”

Thomas, who was a freshman when Mitchell won the tournament, said it is humbling to win the state title and it was nice to see her teammates in person when she went down to accept the honor.

“It was very exciting to achieve that level with the competition with a lot of other good schools. It is very humbling and it took all of us to achieve it,” Thomas, who still lives around Mitchell, said. “It was great (to be able to go down to Lincoln for the presentation). I have not seen them for many, many years or spoken with them. It was great to see them. Four of us did make the trip.“

Coach Slingsby, who now lives in Hastings, gave a rousing speech about what it meant to win the state title and thanked the community of Scotts Bluff County for putting on a great first state volleyball championship. Here is what Slingsby said in her speech at the ceremonies recognizing the community of Scottsbluff and Mitchell along with the players themselves.

“As we have heard earlier (50 years ago in 1972), Scottsbluff hosted the first state volleyball tournament. The community and Mitchell High School support was awesome since we were just 10 minutes away from Scottsbluff. Also, team spirit was great because the Mitchell Tigers had a large number of girls wanting to play volleyball,” Slingsby said at the ceremony. “The girls before you rose to the top. They were all-around high achievers, worked hard and enjoyed what they did. They believed in themselves and set a goal from day one in volleyball.

“They got in good condition, listened in practice, concentrated on fundamentals, repeated drill after drill, and understood game strategies. They met their goals week by week and when they came back to practice after a game, they would ask ‘What can we do better.’

“Along the way they encouraged each other, bonded in friendship and found poise in game situations. They experienced all of the good things that happen in sports. There was something special about these girls, though. They had skills, stats, and a good record. They won district and won a state championship. If they had an edge, it was because they played with their hearts. They loved sports.”

The Mitchell team entered the 8-team state title at Cougar Palace unseeded. The Tigerettes (as what the girl’s team was called back in 1972) opened the tournament upsetting top-seeded and 20-0 Verdigre 15-11, 7-15, 15-12. Andreas accounted for 12 points followed by Fauth with eight and Silverman with seven.

That moved them into the semifinals against West Point and swept to the win 16-14, 15-7. Andreas led the team with nine points followed by Sally Pieper with eight and Fauth with seven.

That put Mitchell into the first state championship game at Cougar Palace against Blue Hill and the title match was a battle. Mitchell won the first set 15-6 and then came back from a 7-point deficit before Meyer served the winning point while Fauth got the kill for the championship in front of the home crowd.

Bowman, who was a senior, had a big hand in the state title game.

“I was a senior in high school and I will always remember serving the last ball for the winning point,” Bowman said. “I wanted to serve it and get an ace, but I knew going in that there was a chance that it could go out or hit the net and I knew we had a big team and I was just going to hit the ball over the net and let the team play this. Paula Fauth, another senior, got the spike that won the game.”

After the tournament, Mitchell placed two players on the Star-Herald’s All-Nebraska State Girls’ volleyball team where the teams were selected by ballots from the tourney officials and the Star-Herald sports department. Mitchell had two first-team selections in freshman Andreas and sophomore Sally Pieper.

Bowman said, at the time of winning the state title, it felt just like another state tournament; there was never a state championship beforehand.

“It was 50 years ago and it was the first state volleyball championship and we didn’t know what to think. We were just like, ‘We won,” she said. “Since there was never a championship, we were ‘Wow, we just won another tournament.’ It was awesome and I (and other girls) went to state boys basketball the year before but to win a championship ourselves was really awesome.”

Andreas’ sister, Kim, said her sister would be proud to know that her team was recognized by the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame. Andreas was all-tourney, all-state for three years.

“I know this honor would have made her so happy,” Kim said about her sister, who passed away in 2021.

Kim said she was amazed at her sister’s talent and was one of the loudest spectators at Cougar Palace, cheering on her sister and the rest of the Mitchell team.

“It was super exciting for me, my younger sister and my parents to watch my sister Pam and the Tigers win the first state volleyball championship. I yelled so much that I couldn’t talk for days,” Kim said. “It was hard for my sister being a freshman on the team and I will never forget the championship game. They were not hitting it to my sister and the game was NOT going well. So, me being her biggest supporter, I yelled ‘hit it to Pam.’ My parents were like sit down. I embarrassed my parents, but they hit the ball to my sister and we won the game. I was always in awe of my sister’s athletic ability and I am a proud sister to say the least. She was so awesome.”

Thomas said a big reason they won was because they played tough competition and stayed together.

“We had a tough conference. We had good teams that we played all year,” Thomas, who went on to play at Eastern Wyoming College and was a part of the Lancer team that went on to the national tournament, said. “We did play tough teams, but we were a cohesive team. We played well together. We respected each other. Everything came together.”

The Mitchell volleyball has only been to state four other times. Mitchell went to state in 1973 and 1974 as well and then the only other time was in 1995. The 1973 and 1974 teams each lost in the semifinals, while the 1995 team lost in the opening round.

Ironically enough, that 1972 volleyball state championship was the second state title that year as the boy’s cross country team won in 1972 through 1974.