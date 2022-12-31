2022 All-Region Softball Player: Spady provided power, speed to Bearcat softball team

Scottsbluff senior Taryn Spady has played with the Bearcat softball team the last four years and has always had a love for the game.

“I started playing T-ball when I was 5 years old, and I kept with it because of the friendships and my love for the game and how it’s played,” she said. “I feel my high school season went very well. I’ve grown so much as a player, thanks to my teammates and coach Dan Fox.

“My senior season was one to remember. Coming off a broken finger this summer, I was excited to give everything I had my last year.”

She has a lot of memories playing for the Bearcat softball team, but her favorite would be winning the district finals against Gross Catholic in 2021 and Norris in 2022.

“One of my favorite memories would have to be winning the district finals and making it to state back-to-back.”

Those two district final wins led to going to back-to-back state tournaments where the senior made more memories, getting to experience everything with her team.

“It was a feeling like no other. Getting to experience that with my best friends and knowing all of our hard work in practice had paid off was very surreal,” Spady said.

Spady led the team in home runs with 11, hits with 58, 38 singles, four triples, 48 RBIs and a .574 batting average. She also led in slugging percentage with a 1.030 and an on-base percentage of 1.646.

“It’s been a huge accomplishment that I’ve worked extremely hard for, and being a big influence offensively and creating momentum for my team is very important,” she said.

Despite falling after two games at state, Spady said she wouldn’t change anything from her senior season.

“I believe the team worked together and overcame struggles that made us stronger,” she said.

Spady signed on Nov. 11 to continue her athletic career with the Hastings College softball program, where she will get to play with one of her former Bearcat teammates.

“I’m looking forward to playing with Reagan Churchill again, and I’m also excited to test my talents and see how well I can compete at that level,” she said.

Spady is this year’s Star-Herald All-Region Softball Player of the Year.

“I feel incredibly honored,” she said. “I’m thankful for my teammates, coaches and parents for always pushing me to be my best and believing in my potential.”

2022 Softball All-Region Teams Player of the Year: Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff Coach of the Year: Dan Fox, Scottsbluff First Team P – Liz Fuss, Scottsbluff C – Scarlett Norman, Bayard IF – Tatum Heimerman, Scottsbluff IF – Hannah Schnieder, Alliance IF – Aubrey Milburn, Chadron IF – Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff OF – Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff OF – Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff OF – Nickie Todd, Gering U – Hallie Schneider, Alliance DH – Jenna Spengler, Scottsbluff PR – Ashley Garza, Bayard Second Team P – Macy Rutledge, Chadron C – Ciara Hudson, Alliance IF – Bri Huston, Alliance IF – Zoey Paez, Alliance IF – Kinley Richardson, Chadron IF – Haley Edmunds, Bayard OF – Shaylee West, Bayard OF – Jada Schlothauer, Gering OF – Alivia Osborn, Alliance U – Gabby Moreno, Gering PR – Aleigh Portnier, Scottsbluff DH – Destiny Gonzalez, Gering