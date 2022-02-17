4th-ranked Cougar women roll over Lamar

Lamar, Colo. – The 4th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put three players in double figures and had 13 of the 14 players score in rolling to their 25th win of the season with an 86-48 South Sub-Region win over Lamar Community College.

The win was the Cougars 20th straight win as they improve to 25-1 on the season and 9-0 in conference standings.

“We played pretty well as a whole,” sophomore Ashley Panem said. “We locked in and forced a lot of turnovers which sparked a few good runs for us. We also shot well in the first half that obviously helped us a lot.”

WNCC had a slow start as the two teams were tied at 2-2 and WNCC held a slim 6-5 lead in the first quarter. After that, WNCC ran off 11 straight points behind two 3-pointers from Martrice Brooks and a trey from Ale’Jah Douglas to lead 17-5. WNCC led 19-8 after one period.

The second quarter saw Lamar hit a 3-pointer to open the period but WNCC scored 10 straight behind treys by Shanti Henry and Douglas. WNCC went up 40-19 on a 3-pointer by Amani Brown before leading 50-22 at halftime.