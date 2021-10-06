'70s athletes returning for CSC Homecoming

A large group of Chadron State athletes from the 1970s are expected to return to the campus for Homecoming this weekend.
The ’70s get-togethers began two years ago when a group of football players returned to their alma mater for Homecoming. Approximately 60 attended, more than were anticipated. This year’s group could reach 100, according to one of the organizers, Mike Mitchell of Sidney.
Several athletes from other sports have indicated they’ll also attend, Mitchell noted. He said the reunions are expected to take place every other year.
On tap for Friday is an Eagles’ Luncheon in the Student Center at noon with CSC President Randy Rhine giving an update on recent events. It will be followed by campus tours and a chance to watch football practice beginning at 3:30 at the invitation of Coach Jay Long.
That evening, the Old Grads will dine at EJ’s BBQ at 251 Main Street and order off the menu.
Highlights on Saturday will include the parade up Main Street at 9:30, the Homecoming Luncheon in the Student Center at 11 a.m. and the football game against Colorado State-Pueblo with a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The ribbon cutting for the Frank Ferguson Pressbox at the Eagles’ new track and field is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The CSC volleyball team will be playing at 6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in the Chicoine Center. New Mexico Highlands and Adams State will be the opponents.
The 1970s was a good decade for the Chadron State athletics in many ways.
The Chadron State football program had struggled during most of the previous decade. The Eagles never won more than three games in a season beginning in 1960 until former Alliance High and University of Nebraska standout athlete Bill Giles became the head coach and led the Eagles to an 8-1 record during his second season on the job in 1968. They were 6-3 in 1969.
The CSC gridders won more games than they lost during eight seasons in the 1970s. The were 8-2 in 1972 under Coach Glenn Brady, 8-2 again in 1977 when Sparky Adams was the head mentor, finished 7-2-2 in 1978 and capped that season with a 30-19 victory over Baker University in the Boot Hill Bowl in Dodge City, Kan. Jerry Welch was the Eagles’ head coach that season.
Among the leaders of the latter team was quarterback Brad Fults, a three-time all-district football choice who became Nebraska’s all-time collegiate total offense leader with 6,603 yards, also was a two-time all-district baseball player and was the first CSC recipient of the Omaha World-Herald’s Athlete-of-the Year Award. He was later inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
The football Eagles finished the 1970s with a 60-34-3 record. All-Americans during the decade were Mike Parks, Dennis Fitzgerald, Duane Fritz, Ralph Gill and Terry Mastny twice.
Other highlights saw heavyweight Steve Gremm become Chadron State’s first All-American wrestler in 1970. Two years later, his protégé, Bob Lynch, went 30-0 and won the NAIA 158-pound national championship.
Also, Steve Coon became the CSC basketball program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,645 points and helped the Eagles, coached by Larry Riley, have back-to-back 17-9 records in 1976-77 and 1977-78.
A track and field highlight saw Lue Graesser win the Nebraska College Conference cross country championship in 1974 and also set three CSC distance records that remained the Eagles’ best marks for a total of 94 years. The last of them—the three-mile, or 5000 meters—was finally broken in 2017.
In addition, Dale Williamson was the NAIA District 11 (Nebraska) golf champion in 1974 with a 141 total.
Women’s sports emerged in the early 1970s and made a big splash in 1972, when Coach Wanda Rainbolt’s volleyball team defeated both the University of Nebraska and Kearney State to win the Nebraska Women’s Intercollegiate Tournament.
Women’s basketball drew its first breath on campus in 1973. The sport got a big boost from Gwen Reed, who averaged more than 20 points a game for two seasons, finished her career with 1,492 points and became the top player with the All-American Redheads, a barnstorming team.