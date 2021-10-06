'70s athletes returning for CSC Homecoming

A large group of Chadron State athletes from the 1970s are expected to return to the campus for Homecoming this weekend.

The ’70s get-togethers began two years ago when a group of football players returned to their alma mater for Homecoming. Approximately 60 attended, more than were anticipated. This year’s group could reach 100, according to one of the organizers, Mike Mitchell of Sidney.

Several athletes from other sports have indicated they’ll also attend, Mitchell noted. He said the reunions are expected to take place every other year.

On tap for Friday is an Eagles’ Luncheon in the Student Center at noon with CSC President Randy Rhine giving an update on recent events. It will be followed by campus tours and a chance to watch football practice beginning at 3:30 at the invitation of Coach Jay Long.

That evening, the Old Grads will dine at EJ’s BBQ at 251 Main Street and order off the menu.

Highlights on Saturday will include the parade up Main Street at 9:30, the Homecoming Luncheon in the Student Center at 11 a.m. and the football game against Colorado State-Pueblo with a 1 p.m. kickoff.