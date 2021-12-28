ACLU, Nebraska advocacy group seek more action in case involving deaf wrestler

The ACLU and the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (NCDHH) are demanding the NSAA take further action to make accommodations for deaf high school athletes.
In a press release and interviews Tuesday, the two organizations pointed to a controversy that arose after last year’s state wrestling championships. Gering wrestler Paul Ruff, who is deaf, lost 1-0 in the Class B State Wrestling Championships after his opponent was given a point for an infraction by Ruff.
The referee in the championship match issued verbal commands to Ruff about the way he was lining up on a restart while wearing a mask. Ruff said he didn’t understand what was going on because the referee was wearing a mask. Accommodations weren’t made for him as a deaf wrestler, he said.
After the state championship, Ruff and his parents sought action by the NSAA. Ruff said he was not satisfied with the NSAA’s decision to honor just a few of the requests they had made after the NCDHH had sent a letter of demand in March.
Following the NCDHH’s demand letter in March, the NSAA ruled they would form a student advisory committee for disabled athletes. They also now offer a voluntary cultural competency training to high school coaches, and is making changes to its sports and activity guide.
“We’re going to include language in all our NSAA sports activity manuals regarding our process (for requesting accommodations). We think that it will be helpful for schools if it’s in there — that we provide accommodations for (athletes with disabilities),” Jay Bellar, NSAA executive director, told the Star-Herald in a March interview.
Rose Godinez, the ACLU’s interim legal director, said the group decided to take action after talking with Ruff.
“We’ve long been involved in efforts to help students have a level playing field and overall, being able to participate in all sports offered (by the NSAA). Our work to advocate for students in front of the NSAA has dated back more than four years now,” she said. “When Paul came to the ACLU, it just completely made sense (to advocate for him). It’s about giving students (with disabilities) a fair shot to play sports.”
Ruff said the requests made in the demand letter would help future athletes.
“I’m just looking for the NSAA to take responsibility for their actions, and that this doesn’t happen to another athlete or a student with a disability and that they are on a level playing field,” he said.
In a March interview, Gering wrestling coach Jarred Berger said he told the referee multiple times that Ruff is deaf and relies on lip reading and other means by the referee when they issue commands.
“(Berger) reminded them over and over before the match, during the match and after the match (that Ruff needed special accommodations),” Ruff said.
Brittany Shrader, a senior attorney with the National Association of the Deaf, said they expect a response from the NSAA in a few weeks.
“We expect a response (from the NSAA) on Jan. 18 to our demands. The demands included an apology from NSAA and the referee, more training and overall systemic changes that assists students with disabilities,” she said.
She said she also feels the requests in the demand letter will benefit future if athletes if the NSAA agrees to their demands.
“Paul worked really hard during his entire high school career. To have that championship match — the culmination of his career — decided on a penalty point that had been awarded to his opponent because there was a lack of communication, that’s just something that shouldn’t have happened to Paul.
“It should not happen to anyone coming after Paul. That’s why (the ACLU and NCDHH are) involved. We’re hoping that the NSAA will be ready and willing to work with us to ensure that students coming down the line don’t have to face the same challenges that Paul did,” Shrader said.
Godinez said she is hoping to get a positive response from the NSAA.
“We definitely feel hopeful. (The ACLU) in the past — in response to the events that took place against students of color — we did launch petitions, we sent letters, we provided (live and written) testimony and we did see some progress,” she said. “There’s still definitely more work to be done, not just for students of color, but students with disabilities. We welcome their actions. There’s definitely more room for improvement, and we hope that they take this demand letter seriously.”
Godinez said they will continue to work for a positive outcome.
“Paul and his family have made it clear that we aren’t going away. We are still demanding change for all students with disabilities to have a fair shot at these opportunities in Nebraska (high school) sports,” she said.
If the NSAA does implement the changes the organizations are demanding, it could have nationwide implications, Shrader said.
“At the National Association of the Deaf, our focus is on ensuring systemic change. We get involved in cases that we think of as ‘impact litigation’ — cases that are going to influence not just the actors in this particular case, but actors across the country to make change,” she said. “My hope is that the NSAA will step up and do their part and make these changes to ensure that students in Nebraska athletics are able to participate and have an equal opportunity to succeed.
“I think knowing about Paul’s case and what’s happening in Nebraska will influence, hopefully, athletic associations across the country to ensure that they are providing equal opportunities to students with disabilities.”
The NSAA had not yet responded to a message seeking comment as of publication.