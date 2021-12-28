ACLU, Nebraska advocacy group seek more action in case involving deaf wrestler

Godinez said she is hoping to get a positive response from the NSAA.

“We definitely feel hopeful. (The ACLU) in the past — in response to the events that took place against students of color — we did launch petitions, we sent letters, we provided (live and written) testimony and we did see some progress,” she said. “There’s still definitely more work to be done, not just for students of color, but students with disabilities. We welcome their actions. There’s definitely more room for improvement, and we hope that they take this demand letter seriously.”

Godinez said they will continue to work for a positive outcome.

“Paul and his family have made it clear that we aren’t going away. We are still demanding change for all students with disabilities to have a fair shot at these opportunities in Nebraska (high school) sports,” she said.

If the NSAA does implement the changes the organizations are demanding, it could have nationwide implications, Shrader said.