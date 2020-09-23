After a nine-year NBA career, former Cougar Sedric Toney is mentoring future stars

“I already committed to the University of Dayton and that was the reason I came out here,” he said. “Schools that were coming after me, Brillhart would tell them, ‘He is already taken.’ I already knew I was going back to the University of Dayton. That was my dream, anyway, to play at home and play for the University of Dayton.”

Toney said playing at Dayton was a dream come true.

“It was my hometown and growing up I watched them on TV all the time. I dreamed about what it would be like to play there,” he said. “Then, getting an opportunity to do that, it was incredible. The fans got to see me play all the time and came to the games. For me, it was an opportunity. In high school, I was good but I didn’t get the accolades I should have got in high school. So going to Dayton and having success there, for me it showed a lot of people they missed out on me. They didn’t know how good I was going to be.”

His career at Dayton got him noticed by NBA scouts.

“My other dream was to play in the NBA and how many guys get a chance to play in the NBA?” Toney said. “For me it was a bunch of dreams that I wanted to achieve and they came true and made me feel special.”

After his two years at Dayton, Toney lived another dream, playing in the NBA.