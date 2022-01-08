After a year off, Battle in the Bluffs is back

All of the work that went into the tournament, such as, managing the brackets, passing out awards, even refereeing the matches was done by the clubs volunteers.

“I would say we have about 50 volunteers. We go through and set up the mats, we help the night before, we started (Jan. 7) at 5:30 p.m. and we got done in four hours to make sure things go good today,” Sanchez said.

Many of the referees for the event had a past connection to the Scottsbluff wrestling club.

“The kids that were referees and the majority of the help we had today were part of the club at one point in time,” Sanchez said. “They give back to the club by volunteering every year to help make sure the tournament runs smooth. In turn the club board of directors helps with purchasing equipment (i.e. mats, singlets, jackets, meals for state wrestling).”

To accommodate the rise in prominence of girls wrestling, a new format was put in place by the event organizers.