After a year off, Battle in the Bluffs is back

Coming off of their second event since it was canceled in 2020 for the pandemic and in 2021 because of the weather, the 2022 Battle in the Bluffs went off without a hitch with their Pre-K through eighth grade divisions, along with the girl’s bracket.
Taking charge of putting this event together is Stephen Sanchez, who managed to organize all aspects of this tournament.
“This is my third year on the Board of Directors of the Scottsbluff Wrestling Club, and this is my first year being in charge. As long as I can remember, they have held a tournament since the early 70s and we sometimes host districts for Nebraska USA Wrestling,” Sanchez said.
The tournament consisted of both age and weight divisions with each grade level consisting of several weight classes, and the separate girl’s bracket also consisting of multiple weight classes. In total, there were 58 brackets.
With a tournament of this caliber, it was a major challenge to make sure the event was set up properly beforehand and was smoothly run during the event as well.
“One of the challenges that we face every year is just getting parents to help out. Parents are a big part of club wrestling because it is all volunteer-based, so we just need help with tables, concessions, and entry fees. That’s why we ask our parents to help the day run smooth,” Sanchez said.
All of the work that went into the tournament, such as, managing the brackets, passing out awards, even refereeing the matches was done by the clubs volunteers.
“I would say we have about 50 volunteers. We go through and set up the mats, we help the night before, we started (Jan. 7) at 5:30 p.m. and we got done in four hours to make sure things go good today,” Sanchez said.
Many of the referees for the event had a past connection to the Scottsbluff wrestling club.
“The kids that were referees and the majority of the help we had today were part of the club at one point in time,” Sanchez said. “They give back to the club by volunteering every year to help make sure the tournament runs smooth. In turn the club board of directors helps with purchasing equipment (i.e. mats, singlets, jackets, meals for state wrestling).”
To accommodate the rise in prominence of girls wrestling, a new format was put in place by the event organizers.
“We’ve had girls on our team before and we have a lot more girls now. I want to say we have six or seven girls wrestling for Scottsbluff Wrestling Club. Then throughout Nebraska and the Panhandle, there are just more girls,” Sanchez said. “We’ve always done a girls bracket for the Scottsbluff tournament we put on, but this year we’ve allowed them to not just do that, but to enter the boys’ bracket as well.”
One of the wrestlers that did this was Olivia Maldonado. Maldonado was the winner of the 70 pound girls division, as well as the second place finisher in the third and fourth grade 70 pound bracket.
