All teams split in Gering Triangular

This would be the second time the teams have met this season. The first time they met was a five-set Mitchell win in Sidney.

"We didn’t play well the last time so we were coming back in like this is our time and get after it," Sidney coach Julie Smith said.

This match would have the same result with the Tigers winning in two sets; 25-17 and 27-25.

The first set was all Tigers as they pushed on the gas and didn't let up. Sidney would come within striking distance multiple times but it wasn't enough as Mitchell would take the first set 25-17.

The Red Raiders would start out strong in the second set but the Tigers would ultimately come back. The two teams would go point for point with each other and tie at 21-21.

The normal 25 points wasn't enough as both teams would keep tying it up. After an incredible save by Tiger Tegan Martin to keep it alive at the bench, Mitchell would win the set 27-25 and win the match in two.

“Tegan Martin is a freshman, she gives it her all every time she is on the court,” Mitchell coach Kaitlin Broussard said. “She’s fun, she’s grown a lot. After the play, she put her hands up and said she’s fine.