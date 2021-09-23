All teams split in Gering Triangular

The Gering Bulldogs hosted the Mitchell Tigers and Sidney Red Raiders in a triangular on Thursday that saw each team go 1-1.
The first match to take place was the Red Raiders against the home Bulldogs. Sidney would come out on top in three sets; 25-17, 18-25 and 25-19.
The first set was a back and forth affair with Sidney going on a run to put the set within reach. Gering would come close but it wouldn’t be enough as Sidney would put it away 25-17.
With both teams tied 8-8 in the second set, the Bulldogs went on a 15-4 run to lead the Red Raiders 23-12.
Sidney was able to get six of the next seven points to shorten Gering's lead to 24-18.
However, it wasn't enough as the next Red Raiders serve would go into the net, giving the Bulldogs the 25-18 set win.
The third set was back and forth through the first eight points before Sidney was eventually able to pull away with a 9-1 run.
Gering would be able to get the next three points to decrease the Sidney lead to 13-8.
Both teams went point for point until the set ended the same way as the last, a serve into the net, this time in Sidney's favor.
The next game would feature the Red Raiders and the Mitchell Tigers.
This would be the second time the teams have met this season. The first time they met was a five-set Mitchell win in Sidney.
"We didn’t play well the last time so we were coming back in like this is our time and get after it," Sidney coach Julie Smith said.
This match would have the same result with the Tigers winning in two sets; 25-17 and 27-25.
The first set was all Tigers as they pushed on the gas and didn't let up. Sidney would come within striking distance multiple times but it wasn't enough as Mitchell would take the first set 25-17.
The Red Raiders would start out strong in the second set but the Tigers would ultimately come back. The two teams would go point for point with each other and tie at 21-21.
The normal 25 points wasn't enough as both teams would keep tying it up. After an incredible save by Tiger Tegan Martin to keep it alive at the bench, Mitchell would win the set 27-25 and win the match in two.
“Tegan Martin is a freshman, she gives it her all every time she is on the court,” Mitchell coach Kaitlin Broussard said. “She’s fun, she’s grown a lot. After the play, she put her hands up and said she’s fine.
During their game break, Gering coach Amanda Cochran talked to her team to get them in the mindset for their second match of the triangular. She was happy to have her whole team on the court for the triangular.
“More than anything, we were focused on our side tonight,” she said. “We are happy having all of our girls back on the court together, rallying together, supporting each other and being aggressive.”
The home Bulldogs would face off against the Tigers in the final match of the triangular, winning in three sets; 17-25, 25-15, and 25-15.
Mitchell continued their momentum from the match against Sidney into their second match of the triangular.
The Tigers went out to a quick start, not letting Gering come within a few points before putting the first set away 25-17.
Cochran had a conversation with the team before going into the next set after dropping the first.
“I just told them to stay focused, keep doing our things right and stay aggressive,” Cochran said. “That’s what we’ve been focused on. We have awesome hitters but just staying aggressive every chance we get.”
The talk seemed to work as Gering went on a 7-1 run to start the second set and didn't let up. The Tigers would be able to disrupt the Bulldog runs but not enough to hold them.
The Bulldogs would win the set 25-15.
From the start of the third set, it was a battle. Both teams were going back and forth until the Bulldogs started to pull away when it was tied at 11.
Gering would go on an 11-0 run to put their lead at 22-11 but Mitchell wasn’t going down without a fight. The Tigers would go on a 4-0 run but it was just too little too late. The Bulldogs would put the match away in the next three points.
The Bulldogs will travel to Hastings for their next match on Friday in a tournament.
The Red Raiders have quite a bit to work on before they head to the Aurora Invite on Saturday, Sept. 25.
“We’ve got lots to clean up as far as blocking and scramble plays,” Smith said. “We don’t want to get caught watching a lot and we just need to go out and hustle.”
Mitchell will have some work to do before hosting an invite on Saturday, Sept. 25.
“It’s just got to be focusing until the end,” Broussard said. “It’s not that we weren’t capable of winning that last game, in my opinion, they stopped playing."