Alliance boys' golf bests Bayard in dual

Alliance visited Bayard to play a round of golf at the Chimney Rock Golf Course on Thursday. Alliance had the top four scorers as they beat Bayard 163-213.

Kellen Muhr led all golfers on the day, as he shot a 40. Tristen Timbers, Isaac Weems, and Seth Morrison came in the clubhouse with a 41.

Alliance head coach Brandt Banzhaf felt good about his team’s performance in the dual.

“I loved the competitiveness that our boys showed today. They do a great job of pushing each other to be better,” Banzhaf said.

Alliance returns a lot of talent from a year ago. The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 in duals this season with wins over Chadron and Bayard. Alliance also finished third as a team on March 25 at North Platte with an overall score of 351.

The Bulldog golfers practice at improving their game over the summer so they are prepared for the golf season in the spring.

“We are a very deep team with kids that love to play golf,” Banzhaf said. “They spend a lot of time in the summer on the links.”

Bayard’s top golfer was Matt Applegate, who came in with a 43. Garret Hopkins finished behind Applegate as the next lowest score for Bayard with a 53.

As the season has barely begun, the Tiger golfers are optimistic about this season, even with this loss to the Bulldogs.

“With these beginning duels going well; I feel like we will have a great season ahead of us,” Applegate said.

Bayard drops to 1-1 in duels with the loss. The Tigers beat Bridgeport on Monday, March 28 in a close contest.

“I love golf and everything about it. I have been looking forward to the season beginning all year,” newcomer Joe Hopkins said.

Alliance is back in action Wednesday, April 6 in the Sidney Invite, while Bayard has to wait until April 12 for their next competition, which will be in Mitchell.

ALLIANCE - 163

Kellen Muhr, 40

Tristen Timbers, 41

Isaac Weems, 41

Seth Morrison, 41

BAYARD – 213

Matt Applegate, 43

Garret Hopkins, 53

Xzeries Alvilez, 58

Kolton Kriha, 59