Alliance, Buckley top WESTCO

The first day of the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat tournament saw some interesting games Friday night at Cleveland Field.

The first game of the night saw WESTCO play strong defense for five innings before the Buckley Bombers put up a six spot in the sixth to register the 6-1 win.

The second game between Alliance and WESTCO saw the Spartans score eight, second-inning runs after about a 15 minute rain delay to earn the 12-3 win over the Zephyrs.

Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said the rain delay had a factor in the game in the second inning but his team also strung together clutch hits in the win.

“I thought we had really good at bats and it was tough with the weather coming in,” Palomo said. “I thought we had pretty solid at bats. We were able to get an early lead. We were able to continue to pitch well and throw it up. We had a couple innings where we put up zeros, but I thought we were able to manufacture it toward the end of the game.”

Palomo said his team is playing well right now after winning the Clair Conley tournament over the weekend.

“We have a very competitive schedule this year which I wanted to challenge our boys this year,” Palomo said. “With the arms we have seen and the quality of teams that we have seen has been really good for our program. I have been very proud of this team, of how they have been able to stay together and trust their brotherhood and back each other up no matter what.”

WESTCO Zephyr assistant coach Jon Cummings said his team didn’t do bad, they just had a couple bad innings in the two games on Friday.

“We had a lot of inconsistency,” Cummings said. “That first game, Buckley pitched their dude and he did pretty well. We lacked a lot of energy and we just couldn’t get any hits when we had guys on. The second game, the first inning was really good and then the rain delay messed us up and we gave up eight runs off of walks in the second inning to kind of blow that game open. I like the grit and the battle that we had. We just need to come back tomorrow and get two wins.”

The second game was all about that second inning where Alliance scored eight runs and they all came with at least one out. Alliance loaded the bases on two walks and a single by Kaden Ferguson. Alliance scored their first three runs on walks. Then, with two outs, another run came in after being plunked by a pitch for a 4-0 lead.

Another run came in on an error and then Nick Wright reached on an error that scored two runs. Mario Garza then scored later to make it 8-0.

WESTCO came right back in the bottom of the second with two runs. Hunter Garcia walked and Moises Panduro singled. Cortez Palomo scored one as he reached on an error and Porter Robbins scored another run to make it 8-2.

WESTCO added another run in the third as Gavin Dunkel reached on an error. Dunkel would come in to score on a Garcia single.

Alliance put the game away in the sixth when they scored four times. Brantz Halouska reached on a dropped third strike. After Caeson Clarke walked, Jakob Callan walked to load the bases. Ashton Ross then doubled to score two runs to make it 10-3 and then Garza had a 2-out single to score another two runs.

WESTCO out-hit Alliance 5-4. Adan Vargas had two hits for WESTCO.

Alliance was led by Ross with a double and two RBIs. Garza had three RBIs in the win while Clarke and Callen each scored two runs.

The first game between WESTCO and Buckley was a pitcher’s dual between WESTCO’s Sabastian Martinez and Buckley’s Noah Soper.

Soper ended up with the win, going all seven innings allowing just four hits and one run with 13 strikeouts.

Martinez went 5 1/3 innings in allowing six runs and eight hits with three strikeouts. Panduro finished off the game, tossing the final 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

WESTCO struck first with a run in the third. The run came with two outs Vargas and Hunter McCollum had back-to-back singles. Pittman then singled to right field that scored Vargas with the run.

Neither team scored in the next two innings. It was the sixth that was the Zephyrs downfall as the Bombers scored six times on four hits and two errors.

The Bombers went ahead 2-1 as Jerron Turney singled to score two runs. Jake Gordon followed with a 3-run double to make it 4-1 and then Chris Arambula singled to make it 6-1.

Alliance will have two games in the tournament on Saturday when they face Wheatland and Buckley.

WESTCO also has two games as they face Wheatland at 10 a.m. and then Buckley at 5:30 p.m.

Game 1

Buckley 000 006 0 - 6 9 2

Zephyrs 001 000 0 - 1 4 2

WP - Noah Soper

LP - Sabastian Martinez

2B - Buckley (Jake Gordon)

Game 2

Alliance 080 004 - 12 4 2

Zephyrs 021 000 - 3 4 2

WP - Landen Crowe

LP - Cameron Meyer

2B - Alliance (Ashton Ross)