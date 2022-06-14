Alliance downs WESTCO

The WESTCO Legion teams traveled to Alliance to take on the FNBO Spartan Juniors and Seniors on Tuesday after being postponed a week.

The junior teams kicked off the action with the Spartan taking the victory 5-1 win over the Express.

The game started with Alliance scoring a run in the first inning and after a scoreless second inning, Alliance put up three more runs in the bottom of the third. The FNBO Juniors would score one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Express would score their only run of the game when Oscar Felix was brought in off of a fielder's choice.

Felix would pitch the full game for the Express as well, striking out seven batters in the six innings.

For the game between the senior teams, the Spartans would win 10-9 after a seventh inning comeback to force extra innings. WESTCO would start out the game with two runs to start off, a sacrifice fly from Hunter McCollum that brought in Porter Robbins, and an Andon Pittman line drive that brought in Adan Vargas.

The next inning, Moises Panduro would single, bringing in Hunter Garcia. Alliance would get on the board in their half of the second inning, the Spartans would put up another run in the bottom of the third inning, when Jakob Callan singled allowing Brantz Halouska to score.

The top of the fourth inning was a big one for the Zephyrs as they put up three runs, a wild pitch allowed Garcia to come home, then a single from Robbins brought in Cortez Palomo and Riley Strauch for the Zephyrs first 4-run lead of the night.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Spartans would bring the score to within one run, but the Zephyrs would respond by once again, building a 4-run lead at 9-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.

The Spartans scored four in the bottom of the seventh to force the game into extra innings. In extra innings, Alliance was able to quickly get three outs before scoring on an error by Gavin Baltz bringing in Callan.

The seniors would use their camaraderie and teamwork to build off each to pull through in the game.

“The thing that stood out the most was that there were a couple of innings where we weren’t able to execute or struck out looking and these boys never pointed a finger at each other” Spartan coach Carlos Palomo said. “They stayed together, trusted their brotherhood and were able to put it together in the last inning and tie it up.”

With the Spartans tough start to the season, they see this is a potential catalyst to build on going forward,

“This game can do wonders, it’s been a tough start to the year, we’ve had games where we’ve beat ourselves,” Palomo said. “One thing I touch base on is mental toughness. With baseball, you can’t get too high or too low, you have to have that even confidence and know that anything can happen at any moment.”

Both WESTCO teams will face Sidney at home as the Spartans seniors travel to Spearfish for a doubleheader while the juniors host the Buckley Bombers on Wednesday.

Juniors

EXPRESS 000 001 0 - 1 6 2

ALLIANCE 103 010 x - 5 8 0

W - Kaden Ferguson L - Oscar Felix

2B - Oscar Felix (Express), Ethan Little Hoop (Alliance)

3B - Oscar Felix (Express)

Seniors

ZEPHYRS 210 303 00 - 9 9 3

ALLIANCE 011 030 41 - 10 13 3

W - Ashton Ross L - Hunter Garcia

2B - Caeson Clarke, Brantz Halouska (Alliance); Adan Vargas (Zephyrs)

3B - Ashton Ross (Alliance)

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

