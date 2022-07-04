Alliance goes undefeated in tourney

The final day of the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat Tournament on Sunday saw the Alliance FNBO Spartans win their final game and the Buckley Bombers fall due to a late game charge by the Wheatland Lobos.

The Spartans played one game on the day, defeating Wheatland 9-1 in a 5-inning, run-rule contest in the morning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Alliance scored three runs. The inning started with a Caeson Clarke walk and Ashton Ross single before both were brought in by a Mario Garza double. Garza then scored on a Tyzen Brown double to right field for the 3-0 lead.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second and the Lobos left a runner on in the third unable to score. The Spartans scored one in the third after Garza was walked before coming in on Brown’s second double of the game.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning when Wheatland scored their only run of the game on single to center field. The Lobos couldn’t stop the Spartans from scoring again as Alliance would then score five to end the game.

With the bases loaded, Kaden Ferguson reached after getting hit by a pitch to put Alliance up 5-1. Clarke brought in Brown on a sacrifice fly to center, Jakob Callan singled to right field to bring in Jonah Amill and the last two came in on a Ross single to left field for the 9-1 win.

The Spartans out-hit the Lobos 9-5. Alliance was led by Garza and Brown, who each went 2-for-2. Garza had a single and double with two runs scored and two RBIs while Brown had two doubles, one run scored and two RBIs.

Nick Wright pitched the complete game in giving up five hits, one run, and one walk while recording three strikeouts.

Wheatland then the Buckley Bombers, coming out on top 13-9 after an 8-run seventh inning.

The Lobos got on the board first with two runs in the second before the Bombers answered back with two of their own in the third. A double by Chris Arambula to center field brought in one before Arambula scored on an error by the catcher.

No one scored again until the bottom of the fifth when Buckley got two across on Arambula and Nolan Hofrock singles. Wheatland tied the game with three in the sixth as Buckley then scored four. All runs came on singles with one out.

The seventh inning was the difference maker as the Lobos then scored eight, seven of which with two outs. The only run the Bombers got was on a double by Jake Gordon, losing 13-9

The Bombers out–hit the Lobos 11-7 and was led by Arambula, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Brody Frye finished the game for Buckley, getting the loss after going one inning and giving up two hits, eight runs (none earned), and four walks. Arambula started the game, going five innings and giving up two hits, two runs, two walks and recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Wellen also pitched for the Bombers, going one inning in giving up three hits and three runs (two earned).

Alliance will host Spearfish in a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 5 starting at 3 p.m.

Game 1

WHTL;000;01;-;1;5;0

ALL;301;05;-;9;9;0

WP;-;Nick Wright

2B;-;Tyzen Brown 2, Mario Garza

Game 2

WHTL;020;003;8;-;13;7;4

BCKL;002;024;1;-;9;11;3

LP;-;Brody Frye

2B;-;Chris Arambula, Jake Gordon

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.