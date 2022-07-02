Alliance goes undefeated, WESTCO splits in tourney

In the second day of the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat Tournament, the Alliance FNBO Spartans won both their respective games as the WESTCO Zephyrs split.

The Zephyrs started their day against the Wheatland Lobos. Unfortunately, the game turned out like Friday did for the Zephyrs as they fell 8-0.

Porter Robbins began the bottom of the first with a single to right field, this would be the only hit of the game for WESTCO. The rest of the game was a struggle as only two other players would make it on base. Adan Vargas walked in the first inning and Moises Panduro reached on an error.

The Lobos scored two runs in each of the first four innings and by the fifth inning, the score was 8-0. The Zephyrs held the Lobos scoreless in the fifth inning.

Hunter Garcia pitched the first four runs, giving up seven hits, eight ones (one earned), and six walks while recording seven strikeouts. Gavin Dunkel pitched the final inning, not giving up anything.

The Alliance FNBO Spartans also began their day against Wheatland, winning 10-2.

The Spartans held Wheatland scoreless and then in the bottom of the first inning, Caeson Clarke singled to center field to get on base and two batters later, was brought home by an Ashton Ross 2-run homerun to left field.

Alliance scored another two in the second inning, both with the bases loaded. The first saw Brantz Halouska single in Tyzen Brown and the second came on a Clarke double play that brought in Nick Wright. One more across in the third on a Mario Garza single put Alliance up 5-0.

Neither team scored in the fourth inning and Wheatland was held in the fifth. Alliance scored in the bottom half of the inning on a Brown line drive, which brought in Jonah Amill. Wright then brought in Brown for a 7-0 lead.

The Lobos got on the board in the top of the sixth with two runs on a single to right field. The Spartans got those runs back as Jakob Callan singled in Clarke for one run and then a single by Landen Crowe brought in Callan. The game ended on the run-rule as Wright brought in Amill for the 10-2 win.

Ross led the Spartans going 3-for-3 with a home run, double, two runs, two RBIs and a walk. He also pitched the complete game, giving up four hits, two runs, one walk and recorded 13 strikeouts.

Alliance then took on the Buckley Bombers and came out on top 10-2.

The Bombers got two across in the first inning after a single from Kyle Wellen brought in two on the throw home and then to second.

The bottom of the inning began with a Clarke double and a Callan single before Ross singled in Clarke. With the bases loaded, Garza and Wright each brought in a run after being hit by a pitch. Crowe came home for the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice to lead 4-2.

In the bottom of the second and the bases loaded, Alliance scored another three on a bases-clearing double by Garza. The Spartans kept the momentum going in the third with another three to go up 10-2. Clarke hit his second double of the game to bring in Kaden Ferguson, Clarke came in on a Callan single and Brown scored on an error.

Both teams were held scoreless the rest of the game, resulting in the 10-2 score.

The final game of the day was between the Zephyrs and Bombers where the Zephyrs took the 3-2 win.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, WESTCO got on the board first with a home run by Hunter McCollum. Buckley would get one of their own in the second inning on a Ryan Cheleen single, bringing Jerron Turney in for a 1-1 score going into the bottom of the inning.

McCollum scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Garcia to put the Zephyrs up 2-1. McCollum had reached base on a double.

In the bottom of the fifth, McCollum grounded out to third base, which allowed Panduro to score.

In the top of the sixth inning, Taryn Yzaguire singled allowing Chris Arambula to score.

WESTCO will be back in action Sunday, July 3 against the PVC Seniors and the Bombers and Spartans will both play against Wheatland to finish out the tournament.

Game 1

WHTL 222 20 - 8 7 1

WSTC 000 00 - 0 1 4

LP - Hunter Garcia

Game 2

WHTL 000 002 - 2 4 0

ALL 221 023 - 10 15 0

WP - Ashton Ross

2B - Ashton Ross

HR - Ashton Ross

Game 3

BCKL 200 00 - 2 5 2

ALL 433 0x - 10 9 1

WP - Jakob Callan

LP - Jerron Turney

2B - Caeson Clarke 2, Mario Garza, Ashton Ross

Game 4

BCKL 010 000 10 - 2 5 0

WSTC 101 001 0x - 3 5 1

WP - Riley Strauch

LP - Taryn Yzaguirre

2B - Brody Frye, Chris Arambula (Buckley), Hunter McCollum (Zephyrs)

HR - Hunter McCollum (Zephyrs)

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.