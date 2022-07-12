Alliance juniors advance to state

The Alliance Spartans and Chadron Nationals junior teams faced off in the winner-take-all contest Class B7 tournament championship after splitting the day.

The Nationals avoided elimination and forced a game two with a 6-5 win.

“I thought we did what we were supposed to do,” Nationals coach Kyle Sanders said. “We came here knowing we needed to beat them twice and that was just step one of our ultimate goal, so I thought Broc (Berry) pitched a really good game, guys hit the ball and did just enough to get enough runs across home plate to get the job done.”

Neither team scored in the first inning as both would score a run apiece in the second. National Quinn Bailey got on base on a walk before stealing second and advancing to third on an error. Bailey would come in to score on a Brady Daniels ground ball.

The bottom half of the inning had Ivan Burri drawing a walk before getting in scoring position by stealing second. Alliance tied the game with a Jonah Amill ground ball.

Chadron took the lead once again in the third and this would be the inning the Nationals began to hold the lead through the rest of the game. Caden Buskirk singled in Kobe Bissonette before a Bailey sacrifice fly would bring in Broc Berry for a 3-1 lead.

It wouldn’t be until the fifth inning that either team would score again when Berry scored on another Bailey sacrifice fly to extend the Nationals lead. Chadron scored two more in the sixth, the first on a wild pitch to bring in Trey Hendrickson and the other on a Trey Williamson ground out which brought Creighton Ryan in to score.

Alliance cut the lead to 6-4 in the bottom half of the sixth inning on a Seth Morrison sacrifice fly, a passed ball and a hit by pitch. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, the Spartans came within one on a Burri walk but that was all they could get as Chadron got the 6-5 win.

“We had all the confidence in the world in that situation. All the pressure is on them and we’ve worked on that and all we’ve got to in that situation is trust your defense and throw strikes,” Sanders said. “Unfortunately, we walked a few guys and put more pressure on us but at the end of the day, we made a change and got the job done.”

“They’re kids, they are either going to produce well and do things right or they’re just going to get scared and (Chadron) had a good pitcher,” Alliance coach Adrian Gonzalez said.

Game two began the same way but ended very differently. Alliance got on the board first in the top of the first inning on a Morrison single with the bases loaded and two outs. It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the second when Chadron would take a 2-1 lead with the bases loaded on a 2-run single by Hendrickson.

The Spartans took the lead in the third and never relinquished it. Alliance scored two in the third on an error, which brought in Tony Escamilla and Kaden Ferguson. The Spartans took a 4-2 lead the following inning on an Escamilla ground out, which brought in Edgar Garcia.

Chadron’s last run of the game would come in the fifth inning on a Kobe Bissonette ground out to bring in Derek Bissonette. Alliance scored an insurance run in the sixth to bring the game to its final 5-3 score.

The state tournament will be held in Wahoo July 16-20 as the Spartans will compete for a title.

“We’ll just keep on getting ready and we’ll be there and pray to god everything goes well,” Gonzalez said.

Class C7 saw the Imperial Horns and Sheridan County Regulators face off in the area championship, with the Horns coming away with a 5-3 win after taking control in the sixth inning. The Regulators had two home runs in the game, one in the second inning by Trey Thorsen and the other by Caleb Heck in the seventh.

Game 1

CHDR 012 012 0 - 6 8 1

ALLN 010 003 1 - 5 1 4

WP-Broc Berry

LP-Braeden Clarke

Game 2

ALLN 102 101 0 - 5 6 2

CHDR 020 010 0 - 3 5 3

WP-Kaden Ferguson

LP-Caden Buskirk

2B-Quinn Bailey (Chadron), Kaden Ferguson (Alliance)

Class C7

SCRT 011 000 1 - 3 9 2

IMPR 101 102 x - 5 8 0

LP-Johnny Ziller

HR-Trey Thorsen, Caleb Heck (Sheridan Co.)