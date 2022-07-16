Alliance juniors fall to Sutton at state

The Class B Junior Legion Tournament began on Saturday in Wahoo as the Alliance FNBO Spartans took on Sutton Post 61 Mustangs. The Spartans fell 5-3, earning their first loss in the double-elimination tournament.

The game was scoreless after three innings as the game was in a pitcher’s dual between Spartan Espen Lanik and Mustang Weston Ohrt.

The fourth inning saw Sutton batters reach on base from a single and error before scoring on two singles to the outfield to break the tie. Two more runs came in to score two innings later when a hard ground ball to left fielder Jonah Amill brought in two on a throwing error.

The Spartans began making a comeback in the bottom half of the inning as two singles by Ivan Burri and Cody Galles put runners on first and second. A single by Amill would bring around Burri to cut the lead to 4-1.

That wouldn’t be it though as a Lanik walk would load the bases with one out. Tony Escamilla singled in another run and then a Landen Crowe walk brought in a third. The Spartans were within one going into the seventh inning.

A double to left field by Sutton’s Payton Reed in the final inning scored the final run to put the game away, giving the Mustangs the 5-3 win.

Alliance had a runner on first after Galles reached on an error but couldn’t do anything with it.

Lanik pitched the first five innings in giving up six hits, three runs (one earned), and three walks while recording one strikeout. Seth Morrison came in for the next 1.2 innings and gave up two hits, two runs (none earned), one walk and recorded one strikeout. The final out was pitched by Escamilla who recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans out-hit the Mustangs 9-8 and were led offensively by Kaden Ferguson and Burri as each went 2-for-3. Ferguson had the only extra base hit in the game with a double in the fifth as Burri scored a run in the loss. Also getting hits were Lanik, Escamilla. Morrison, Galles and Amill.

The Spartans will face Wayne Post 43 on Sunday, July 17 at 9 a.m. Wayne fell to Plattsmouth Post 56 9-0 in the tournament opening game.

STTN 000 202 1 - 5 8 1

ALL 000 003 0 - 3 9 3

LP-Espen Lanik

2B-Kaden Ferguson