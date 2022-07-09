Alliance juniors win, Gering and Sidney fall

Day two of the Class B7 Area Tournament saw Ogallala down Gering B&C and then Alliance beat Sidney to advance in the tournament on Saturday.

With the loss to Ogallala, Gering was eliminated from contention after losing to Chadron on Friday and finished the season 17-11.

“Overall, it was a growing season,” coach Grant Rimington said. “We learned a lot about ourselves, we definitely matured and have a lot more maturing to get done but overall, pretty good season for these guys.”

Ogallala and Gering were neck and neck with each other as B&C ultimately fell 8-7.

“I don’t think we played up to our standard,” Rimington said. “We had really high expectations coming into this and we just didn’t play our best baseball this weekend.”

Ogallala scored three in the top of the first inning on two singles, one to pitcher Bo Gable and the other to Dominic Mendez in center field.

With two on base and two outs, Gering scored two runs to cut the Ogallala lead to one. Singles by Barron Williams and Mendez brought in Isaiah Murillo and Gable as they trailed 3-2.

Ogallala scored two more on a double in the second inning before holding a 5-2 lead going into the third inning. They would score one more on a single before Gering made a run in the bottom of the third, taking the lead.

Kelan Dunn began the inning with a double as Williams was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base. Mendez doubled to bring in Dunn, a single by Dawson Elsen scored another two.

The bases would be loaded two batters later on an error and walk before Murillo singled in Elsen and Lukah Schwery to take a 7-6 lead going into the fourth. This would be all B&C could score as two in the top of the fourth inning gave Ogallala the 8-7 lead and win.

Mendez led the team, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, followed by Murillo who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.

Gable got the start, going two innings, giving up six hits, five runs, one walk and had two strikeouts. Knight then came in for the next 2.1 innings and gave up seven hits, three runs, and one walk while recording two strikeouts. Murillo finished the final 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and two strikeouts.

“We did what we could and they hit the ball,” Rimington said. “We played defense and then sometimes, the team can just out-hit you.”

The second game of the day saw Sidney take an early 4-0 lead before Alliance came back to win the game 6-4 after two 3-run innings.

Sidney’s first run came on a double to center field by Conner Hurt to bring in Reid Fiscus. An error in the second put the first runner on base and then two batters later, came in on a Patrick McCartney single to right field.

Fiscus singled in McCartney for the 3-0 lead and then with two outs, Landon Riddle singled in the final run of the game for Sidney.

The bottom of the fourth inning saw Alliance load the bases on a single, walk and hit by pitch. Two runs came in on a Tony Escamilla single to center and then a sacrifice fly by Ethan Little Hoop cut the Sidney lead to 4-3.

Neither team could get a run across until the sixth inning when the Spartans scored three, two with two outs. Escamilla scored the first run on a passed ball and then with two outs, singles by Jonah Amill and Seth Morrison sealed the 6-4 win.

Little Hoop and Amill each went 2-for-3 for the Spartans as Little Hoop recorded an RBI and Amill scored a run. Cody Galles got the start giving up three hits, four runs (one earned) and one walk in 1.1 innings. Kaden Ferguson got the win after going 3.2 innings, giving up one hit and two strikeouts.

Fiscus and Riddle went 2-for-4 with an RBI as Fiscus also recorded a run. Hurt got the loss, going 5.2 innings in giving up nine hits, six runs, four walks and five strikeouts

Alliance will face the Chadron Nationals at 2 p.m. in the winner’s bracket as Sidney will play Ogallala at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Game 1

OGL 321 200 0 - 8 17 1

B&C 205 000 0 - 7 9 1

LP-Rece Knight

2B-Kelan Dunn, Dominic Mendez

Game 2

SID 130 000 0 - 4 8 0

ALL 003 030 x - 6 9 3

WP-Kaden Ferguson

LP-Conner Hurt

2B-Conner Hurt (Sidney)