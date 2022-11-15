Alliance’s Cyza leads UNK into Division II national tourney

Alliance’s Emerson Cyza is having a fantastic junior year at the University of Nebraska Kearney as she helped the team to their 23rd appearance in the NCAA Division II volleyball championships.

UNK is 28-5 on the season and finished second at the MIAA Conference tournament last weekend, topping Missouri Western in straight sets and then Pittsburg State in four sets before falling to Washburn in four sets.

The Lopers enter the NCAA tournament in the Central Region and they will face Concordia-St. Paul on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Wayne, Nebraska.

Cyza, who transferred to UNK after spending two seasons at Wyoming, said that she feels at home in Kearney, plus she is having a standout season.

“This place is so special and Coach Rick Squiers is doing some amazing things,” Cyza said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into transferring but it changed my life for the best! The girls here are some of my best friends. I am so grateful for them and this opportunity.”

Cyza has 448 kills this season and last year she finished with 400 kills. And, if the Lopers make a deep run into the national tournament, there is a chance Cyza can go over 1,000 career kills.

Cyza said her kills go to her setter and the defense.

“I give all the credit to my back row and my setter,” she said. “They are doing some great things which makes my job easier.”

What has helped Cyza is that she has improved a ton in her two years at UNK and she is hoping her team can make a deep run in the conference tourney.

“Like all seniors, we have experience,” she said. “I have become a smart hitter and a better blocker. This all comes with time and experience.”

As a redshirt junior, Cyza will graduate in May and then has the decision to come back for another year or move on. Her college career was made tougher because she was at Wyoming when COVID hit and that pandemic interrupted sports as a whole.

“COVID hit my freshman year at Wyoming. Going through that my first two years of college was definitely not a normal experience,” she said. “I was living at home for longer than my parents and I expected. Volleyball wise it has blessed us with another year. Which means more experienced players on the court, and that means better teams.”

At Alliance, Cyza was a 2-time Star-Herald Volleyball All-Region Player of the Year and holds the school record for kills in a season with 571 her senior year. She has amassed 1,830 career kills at Alliance.

Cyza credits her volleyball skills to her sister Kennedy and her mom Pam as well as her high school coach Jessica Kaiser.

“Three people stick out to me when I think of people who inspired/helped me grow as a volleyball player. My sister, Kennedy Cyza, who was my first ever pepper partner and gave me my first facial (hit to the face),” she said. “Second would be my mom Pam Cyza. She was a coach all through my elementary/middle school years and I still want to be like her when I grow up. Lastly, my high school coach, Jessica Kaiser. She taught me so much on and off the court. I still talk to her all the time.”

Cyza’s words to high school volleyball players is simple, college volleyball is a lot faster than high school.

“Tempo! The game is so much faster, which means training has to be fast,” she said. “One of my biggest regrets in high school is not going out for track my junior/senior year. You can tell which athletes went out for track and which ones didn’t. It helps even though it is tough.

“Regarding what high school players should know about playing at a higher level is that it is not easy. Sometimes it’s not fun. But, it is the most rewarding thing when little girls come up to you after the game asking for an autograph, or you win a five set match at home. It truly is the best feeling ever and it makes all the blood, sweat, and tears worth it.”

Now, Cyza and her teammates have one thing on their mind and that is to win the regional tournament and advance on in the national tournament. Last year, UNK made it to the Sweet 16. Cyza said, however, that they just need to worry about their side of the net when they head to Wayne for the Central Regional.

“We just need to play our game,” she said, “and not focus on who is across the net because it doesn’t matter. If we limit our errors, we will be successful.”

When this season is finished, then she will decide what her future will be, but she isn’t worried about that until after the season.

“I’m really focused on finishing this year strong,” Cyza said. “There are a few things I have to consider. I’ll make that decision after the season is over.”

Cyza and the UNK volleyball team isn’t the only team in the Division II national tournament with ties to the Panhandle. The University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves are coached by former Gering and WNCC volleyball coach Chris Green and assisted by Gering High graduate Stacie Meisner.

Alaska Anchorage is ranked fifth in the nation with a 27-2 record and earned the No. 1 seed in the West Regional. Because of a scheduling conflict, Alaska Anchorage will not host the regional, but will play in Bellingham, Washington. Alaska Anchorage will face Chaminade (24-7) in the first round on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title outright on Nov. 12 with a sweep over Saint Martin’s. Green is in his 14th season as the head coach at Alaska Anchorage with a record of 313-115. The 27 wins this season matches the most in Green’s coaching at Alaska Anchorage when the 2015 team went 27-3.