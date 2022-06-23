Alliance seniors down Sidney in tourney

Day two of the Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance saw Ogallala and York win twice, Buckley split and the Alliance seniors winning their only game of the day.

Ogallala and Chadron started things off as Ogallala took a 7-0 win. The Chadron Nationals were only able to get two hits in their first game, both from Ryan Vahrenkamp.

Ogallala continued that momentum with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Buckley Bombers. The Bombers got on the board first as they scored one in the bottom of the first after Jake Gordon scored on an error by the second baseman.

The next two innings would be scoreless as neither team could get anything going. Buckley scored their final run of the game in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to right field by Andrew Wright, bringing in Noah Soper. Ogallala’s three runs came in the sixth and seventh innings on singles for the win.

Chadron's second game of the day was against Buckley, a 9-1 loss. The Bombers struck first on a 3-run first inning. The first run was on a ground out before the next two batters brought in runs, Caysen Bamford with an RBI single and Brody Frye on an RBI double.

Both teams were held scoreless in the next inning before the Nationals got their first and only run of the day in the third inning on a Jordan Bissonette line drive to right, scoring Noah Brown.

A big 6-run fourth inning by the Bombers would end the game on the run-rule.

The Alliance Juniors then took on York, falling 4-3 after a fifth inning run gave York the lead. Espen Lanik scored the first run for Alliance on a Kaden Ferguson ground out for a 1-0 lead.

Both teams each scored a run in the second and third innings all on singles. York’s final two runs came in the fourth inning for the 3-3 tie and the fifth inning for the 4-3 win.

York kept it going into their second game of the day against Sidney, as they won 12-8 after being down by two going into the top of the fifth inning.

Sidney held York scoreless in the first inning before they scored four runs. Two runs came in on a fielder’s choice turned error and two batters later, scored another two on a pickoff attempt at third base.

York got their first run in the second and then held Sidney in the bottom half of the inning. York then proceeded to score five in the third inning to take a 6-4 lead. It didn’t last as Sidney scored three in the fourth to take the lead back.

York scored three in the fifth to take a 9-8 lead and never looked back. York would score another three in the sixth while holding Sidney scoreless the rest of the game for a 12-8 win.

Sidney went into their next game against the host Alliance senior team and the game was all Spartan. Alliance won 11-3 and only allowed three Sidney hits, two from Sawyer Dickman and one from Rhyder Bayne.

Alliance scored six in the first inning, which included a 3-run home run three batters into the bottom of the inning. The next two scored on a Lanik single as he then scored a few batters later on a fielder’s choice.

Alliance scored another four in the third before Sidney got on the board with three in the top of the fourth inning. The three runs for Sidney came from an error in center field, a single, and a hit by pitch.

Alliance got the last run in the sixth on a single to end the game 11-3 on the run-rule.

The tournament will continue Friday with the WESTCO Zephyrs facing Ogallala in the 8 a.m. game. Other games will pit Chadron against Sturgis at 10:15 a.m., Sturgis against Buckley at 12:30 p.m., York vs. Broken Bow at 2:45 p.m., Broken Bow vs. Sidney at 5 p.m., and Alliance seniors against York at 7:15 p.m.

Game 1

Chadron 000 000 0 - 0 2 2

Ogallala 002 014 x - 7 8 0

LP;-;Dawson Dunbar

Game 2

Ogallala 000 001 2 - 3 6 2

Buckley 100 100 0 - 2 5 1

LP - Tyson Mosenteen

2B - Jake Gordon

Game 3

Chadron 001 0 - 1 5 3

Buckley 300 6 - 9 6 0

WP-Cooper Seaman

LP - Ryan Vahrenkamp

2B - Jake Gordon, Brody Frye (Buckley)

Game 4

York 011 110 0 - 4 10 3

Alliance Jrs 111 000 0 - 3 7 0

LP - Cody Galles

3B - Cody Galles

Game 5

York 015 033 - 12 13 4

Sidney 403 100 - 8 12 1

LP - Austin Wolfe

Game 6

Sidney 000 3 - 3 3 1

Alliance Srs 604 1 - 11 14 2

WP - Tyzen Brown

LP - Patrick McCartney

3B - Caeson Clarke (Alliance)

HR - Ashton Ross (Alliance)