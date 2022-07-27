Alliance seniors fall in area tourney

It was a stormy night in many ways for the Alliance FNBO Spartans senior baseball team Tuesday night at the Class B, Area 7 tournament in Ogallala.

First off, after a storm went through around 4 p.m. that spanned a funnel cloud just east of Ogallala, the start time of the first championship was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. The Alliance seniors never could find the right groove in dropping the first game 18-1, setting up the if-necessary game.

The if-necessary game, which started around 9:30 p.m., saw Ogallala Adam’s Bank and Trust roll to the 22-0 win to earn a spot in the Class B state tournament that begins this weekend.

The first game, after a two and a half-hour delay, saw Ogallala score in all five innings while registering 15 hits to Alliance’s four in getting the win.

Ogallala scored five in the first and four in the second for a 9-0 lead. Adam’s Bank and Trust continued scoring with two in the third, three in the fourth, and four in the fifth for an 18-0 lead.

Alliance finally scored in the bottom of the fifth as Caeson Clarke singled followed by a walk by Ashton Ross. Clarke came in to score on a ground out, but that was all Alliance could get.

Alliance had just four hits led by Clarke with two singles and a run scored. The other hits came from Mario Garza and Kaden Ferguson.

Ogallala had 15 hits with five doubles and two home runs. The home runs came from Caden Rezac and Ian Shaw.

The second title game was a little closer to start as neither team scored in the first inning. Ogallala changed all that in the second and third innings as Adam’s Bank and Trust plated seven in the second and 10 in the third for a 17-0 lead.

Ogallala added five more in the fourth to lead 22-0.

Ogallala held Alliance to just one hit, a single by Kellen Muhr that led off the fourth inning.

Alliance utilized six pitchers in the game while Ogallala’s Rezac went all five innings, walking five, striking out seven, and allowing just one hit.

Alliance finishes the season with a 27-23 overall record.

Game 1

Ogallala 542 34 - 18 15 1

Alliance 000 01 - 1 4 6

WP-Corbin Murphy

LP-Nick Wright

Game 2

Alliance 000 00 - 0 1 1

Ogallala 07(10) 0x - 22 18 0

WP-Caden Rezac

LP-Jakob Callan.