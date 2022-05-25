Alliance seniors, juniors top Gering PVC, B&C

The Alliance Spartans senior legion baseball team pounded out 12 hits and plated six runs in the second inning to earn a 9-1 win over the Gering Platte Valley Companies Wednesday night at Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.

Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said his team did the things they needed to do in getting the win.

“I thought we had really good approaches at the plate,” Palomo said. “We trusted our plan for the game and we were able to manufacture runs and get big 2-out hits.”

The second inning was the frame that changed the complexion of the game as the Spartans plated six runs to lead 8-0. Palomo said they were locked in.

“I thought base running was locked in,” he said, “and we had great approaches at the plate.”

Alliance has plenty of talent on the team and Palomo said that will be key as the summer goes forward.

“The one thing that stands out is these kids have played together a long time,” Palomo said. “They understand the process and where we have to go and staying together as a team.”

While Alliance has experience, the Gering team is still learning as they have a very young team. Gering head coach Travis Gable said the team is still learning and they will get back to practice on Thursday and work on the little things they didn’t do well Wednesday night.

“That is how baseball is. Sometimes it is one bad inning that costs you the game,” Gable said. “We are a young team right now and we are trying to work through those learning things. We are going to come back in practice tomorrow and go to work and fix some of those things. I told the guys don’t let this one game set the tone for the season. Keep building, keep working and good things will happen.”

For Gering, they opened the season with a big win over Sidney Tuesday night. Tonight, it wasn’t meant to be.

“Last night (against Sidney) we put the ball in play and got some key hits,” Gable said. “Tonight, we seemed to not do that when we had runners in scoring position. It cost us. It is just the little things like timely hitting, timely fielding because those things play a big factor in the game.”

Gable told his team that they have to forget about this game because they have a big tournament coming up this weekend at home.

“We have to put this behind us and be ready to go Friday night,” he said. “We have good teams coming to town and we have to be ready to play good baseball.”

The opposite was the case for Alliance who were in Rapid City Tuesday for a doubleheader.

“Tuesday we had a doubleheader versus Rapid City and they are a pretty solid team,” Palomo said. “They are 13 to 14 games in and that was only our third and fourth. We just have to get the reps in and the next couple weeks will be solid for us. This weekend we go to Gillette and the next weekend we go to Rapid City.”

Alliance started the contest with two in the first and then added six in the second and one in the third.

The first inning saw Kellen Muhr rip a triple to score Drew Romick and Tyzen Brown for the 2-0 lead.

Gering had a shot to tie the game in the first as Jackson Howard and Tristan Stauch led off with singles, but Alliance pitcher Jakob Callan struck out the next three batters. Callan had seven strikeouts on the day in three innings.

The next frame saw the Spartans score six times and five of the runs came with two outs. Eli Blanco started things with a walk followed by Brantz Halouska getting a single. Caeson Clark then ripped a double to score one. Mario Garza followed with a 2-out double to score two more for a 5-0 lead.

Brown then singled and the sixth run came in on an error and the seventh run came in on a steal home while another player stole second. The eighth run came in on an error.

Gering, once again, put two on with just one out but couldn’t get the hit to bring them in.

Alliance went up 9-0 with another run in the third as Clarke scored on a Jonah Amill single.

Gering broke the goose egg on the scoreboard when Stauch walked followed by Dalton Wiese getting hit by a pitch. Mason Gaudreault came through with a single to score Stauch, but that was it.

Alliance had 12 hits in the contest. Clarke led the way with three hits including a double, two runs scored and a RBI. Brown and Eli Blanco each had two hits. Brown scored twice. Garza also had a double with two RBIs.

Gering had just three hits, all singles, from Howard, Strauch, and Gaudreault.

Gering will be back in action this weekend when they host their PVC tourney. Gering plays Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Alliance will head to a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, over the weekend.

In the junior game, Alliance scored in five of the six innings in capturing the 9-0 win. Alliance pitcher Seth Morrison went all six innings in allowing just three hits and striking out three.

Offensively, Alliance had 11 hits. Amill and Tony Escamilla each had two hits and two RBIs. Kaden Ferguson had a double with two runs scored, while Ethan Littlehoop also had a double.

For B&C, they had three hits including doubles from Kelan Dunn and Barron Williams. The other hit came from Howard.

B&C will be back in action Tuesday when they host the WESTCO Express at 5 p.m.

Junior Game

Alliance 113 103 – 9 11 1

Gering B&C 000 000 – 0 3 4

WP – Seth Morrison, LP – Boston Gable.

2B – Gering (Kelan Dunn, Barron Williams); Alliance (Kaden Ferguson, Tony Escamilla, Jonah Amil, Ethan Littlehoop).

Senior Game

Alliance 261 00 – 9 12 1

Gering PVC 001 00 – 1 3 2

WP -- Jakob Callan; LP – Carter Reisig.

2B – Alliance (Caeson Clarke, Mario Garza).

3B – Alliance (Kellen Muhr).