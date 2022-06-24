Alliance, Sidney, Ogallala earn wins

The third day of the Clair Conley Baseball tournament in Alliance saw a lot of offense as Alliance capped off the day with a come-from-behind win over York to earn the 9-8 win.

That was the ending for the day, but things started bright and early when the WESTCO Zephyrs as Hunter Garcia was locked in a pitcher’s dual with Ogallala's Corbin Murphy for five innings.

Through the first five innings, the offensive runs were scarce. Ogallala scored first with two runs in the third as Aydan Halligan reached base on a dropped third strike and then Corbin Murphy walked. Ian Shaw then tripled to score both runs.

WESTCO cut the deficit in half with a run in the fourth. Andon Pittman doubled and scored on a 2-out single by Roy Tarango.

Ogallala added a five-spot in the sixth on just two hits. Caden Rezac started things with a double. After Ogallala loaded the bases, the first run came in on a free pass. Halligan then tripled to score three runs. Halligan scored two pitches later on a wild pitch for the 7-1 lead.

Both teams finished with five hits. Pittman led the Zephyrs with two hits, including a double and a run scored. Ogallala was led by Rezac and Halligan each with two hits. Halligan had three RBIs with a double and two runs scored while Rezac had a double, triple, and a run scored.

Chadron followed in game two as they battled Sturgis and this game lasted just four innings as Sturgis earned the 10-2 win.

Chadron managed just three hits in the contest, all singles from the bats of Kobe Bissonette, Dawson Dunbar, and Broc Berry.

Sturgis struck first with four in the first followed by five in the third for a 9-0 lead. Sturgis added one in the fourth to go up 10-0. Chadron came right back and plated two in the bottom of the fourth as Bissonette led off with a single and scored on a run-scoring single by Berry. Berry came around to score as Dunbar singled to make it 10-2. That was all they could get as the game ended on the run-rule.

Sturgis continued their hot bats in the game against the Buckley Bombers as they registered a 9-3 win, pounding out 11 hits.

Sturgis started things with runs in the first three innings for a 5-0 lead. Buckley came back with two in the fourth and one in the fifth to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Buckley added two in the fourth as Brody Frye had a run-scoring single. In the fifth, Buckley scored as Andrew Wright had a sacrifice fly that scored Jerron Turney.

Sturgis added four insurance runs in the sixth for the 9-3 win.

Sturgis had 11 hits, including six doubles. David Anderson had three hits with three doubles while Owen Cess had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs.

Buckley had six hits. Arambula had the only extra-base hit with a double.

The fourth game of the day was a high-scoring contest as Broken Bow scored two runs in the top of the seventh to escape with a 14-12 win over York. The two teams combined for 32 extra-base hits.

York was led at the plate by Marshall McCarthy with three hits including a double and five RBIs. Garrett Bonnell and Trey Richert each had two hits.

Broken Bow was led by Max Denson with three hits and a double with three runs scored. Austin Harvey also had three hits with a double. Collecting two hits apiece were Eli Coble, Caden Holm, Brice Chaplin, Brody Ridder, and Zach Loy.

After Broken Bow captured the high scoring win over York, their bats went silent against Sidney as the Sidney seniors finished with 11 hits and plated 16 runs in earning the 16-2 against Broken Bow.

Sidney started well right out of the gate as they had six runs in the top of the first and then added three in the second for a 9-1 lead.

The first inning saw Austin Wolfe earn a walk and then Rhyder Bayne singled. Zech Roggasch then reached on an error to load the bases. Micah Schneider then walked to force in the first run and then Blaine Russell walked for the 2-0 lead. Kyle Jagger followed with a single to score two for a 4-0 lead and Patrick McCartney tripled to score two for the 6-0 lead.

Broken Bow got one back in the bottom of the first, but Sidney added three more in the second. Roggasch tripled and scored on a Schnieder single. Sawyer Dickman followed with a single. Sidney loaded the bases after Jagger singled. McCartney earned a walk to force in one run to make it 8-1 and Wolfe walked to force in another run for the 9-1 lead.

Sidney put the game away in the top of the fourth as Russell doubled and Jagger reached on an error. After one run came in on an error, Zach McGuire was hit by a pitch and then McCartney walked to load the bases. Jagger scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-1 and then Bayne singled to score another run for a 12-1 lead. Roggasch then scored another run when he reached on an error for the 13-1 lead.

Schneider doubled to score another run for a 14-1 lead and then Dickman scored one when he grounded out. Jagger finished off the scoring as he doubled home Schneider for the 16-2 win.

Sidney had 11 hits in the contest with three players registering more than one hit. Jagger led the way with a 3-for-4 game with a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Bayne and Schneider each had two hits. Schneider had a double with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Bayne had two singles with two runs scored and a RBI.

McCartney had one hit but finished with three RBIs.

Schneider tossed a strong game to get the win, going four innings in allowing two hits, two runs, and striking out four.

The final game of the day was between York and Alliance and it was a tight contest. York struck first with two in the first on just two hits, a double by Isaac Stark and a single by Garrett Bonnell.

Alliance tied the game in the bottom of the first as Caeson Clark reached on an error and came in to score on a throwing error. Jakob Callan, who earned a walk, came in to score two batters later on a fielder’s choice hit.

Alliance took a 3-2 lead with a run in the bottom of the second when Tyzen Brown singled and scored on a Brantz Halouska single.

Alliance maintained the lead until the fourth inning when York plated five runs on just two hits. The big hit for York was a 2-run single by Noah Jones for a 4-3 lead. York led 7-3 after their half of the fourth.

York added another run in the sixth as Jones singled and scored on a Bonnell single for an 8-3 lead.

Alliance came back in the bottom of the sixth to win the game in thrilling fashion. The comeback started when Espen Lanik reached base on a dropped third strike and then Halouska earned a walk. Callan walked to load the bases. Ashton Ross forced one in to get one run. L. Crowe then doubled to score two more runs to bring the Spartans to within 8-6.

The next batter saw Mario Garza double as Ross and Cody Galles scored to tie the game. Alliance loaded the bases with two outs and Garza scored the game-ending run on a wild pitch.

Alliance finished with 12 hits. Garza was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Collecting two runs each were Clarke, Ross, Brown, and Halouska. Clarke scored two runs with a triple and a double, while Callan scored two runs on two walks.

Halouska picked up the win, tossing the final two-thirds innings in allowing just one hit.

Action will continue Saturday with the final pool play games and then the place games on Sunday.

Game 1

WESTCO 000 100 0 - 1 5 0

Ogallala 002 005 x - 7 5 2

WP - Corbin Murphy

LP - Hunter Garcia

2B - WESTCO (Andon Pittman)

Game 2

Sturgis 405 1 - 10 11 0

Chadron 000 2 - 2 3 3

LP - Derek Bissonette

Game 3

Buckley 000 210 0 - 3 6 3

Sturgis 113 004 x - 9 11 1

WP - Hunter Janzen

LP - Chris Arambula

2B - Buckley (Chris Arambula)

Game 4

Broken Bow 500 205 2 - 14 18 2

York 430 410 0 - 12 14 2

WP - Brice Chaplin

LP - Marshall McCarthy

S - Max Denson

Game 5

Sidney 630 7 - 16 11 1

Broken Bow 100 1 - 2 2 4

WP - Micah Schneider

LP - Austin Harvey

2B - Sidney (Micah Schneider, Blaine Russell, Kyle Jagger)

3B - Sidney (Zech Roggasch, Patrick McCartney)

Game 6

York 200 501 - 8 9 3

Alliance 210 006 - 9 12 1

WP -Brantz Halouska

LP - Trevor Vodicka

2B - Caeson Clarke, Landen Crowe, Ashton Ross, Mario Garza

3B - Caeson Clarke