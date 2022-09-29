Alliance softball takes two from Bayard

BAYARD – The Alliance softball team got back on the winning track after taking two from Bayard during the Tigers senior night Thursday in Bayard.

The first game saw Ciara Hudson miss hitting for the cycle by a double as the junior had a single, triple, and home run and Hallie Schneider tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts to help the Bulldogs earn the 20-1 win with a 16-run fifth inning.

The second contest saw Brianna Huston toss a 3-hitter while striking out four in getting the 3-inning 14-2 win.

Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said his team played well in picking up the win.

“We were able to have a lot of kids play today and I thought our pitchers did fine,” Palomo said. “We found ways to have quality at bats during both those games. It is crunch time coming into districts so it is good to get kids reps.”

What really stood out for Palomo is seeing a lot of the younger kids step up and do good things.

“We saw some young kids step up,” he said. “Monday is crunch time and this is giving the girls confidence as well. I am proud of the way they competed today.”

For Bayard, Thursday’s contest was their final home game and they recognized the three seniors on the first-year team. The three seniors included Jordyn Neiger, Erika Flores, and Taya Kappen.

Neiger said the team did well to start the day and if they can play like they did in the first four innings of Thursday’s game, this team can win some games.

“I thought our energy was really good starting off. It kind of got low but we kept in the game and we didn’t completely give up. So, I think that was really good,” Neiger said.

Neiger said that the key is keeping the energy up on the team and not get down when things don’t go their way in the field.

“I think it is mostly keeping together and keeping each other up. Our main thing for our team is energy and if we are all together and all our energy is up we play like a million bucks,” she said. “But if our energy gets a little bit lower, we are dropping balls and missing things, so I think our main focus is our energy and keeping everything up.”

The first game of the twinbill was actually a good game for the first four innings. Alliance struck first with three in the first as the Bulldogs scored the runs on two hits and three walks. Diane DuBray had a single to score two runs and then Catherine Bryner had a single to score DuBray for the 3-0 lead.

Bayard then held Alliance scoreless for two innings. In the meantime, the Tigers sliced the deficit to 3-1 when Bayard scored one in the second as Haley Edmunds reached on an error and Neiger scored Edmunds with a 2-out double.

Alliance added a single run in the fourth to make it 4-1 when Dana Reza was hit by a pitch and scored on a 2-out triple by Hudson.

Alliance put the game away in the fifth when they scored 16 runs on 11 hits and just one Bayard error. Alliance scored 11 runs without an out. The Bulldogs' big hits were a 2-run single by Kaiah Hudson and then a 2-run home run by Hudson to make it 12-1. DuBray and Alivia Osborn each had run-scoring singles to make it 16-1. Hallie Schnieder and Brianna Huston followed with run-scoring singles and Alliance led 20-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Alliance finished with 15 hits in the contest with five players getting multiple hits. Ciara and Kaiah Hudson each had three hits. Ciara Hudson had a single, triple, home run, two runs scored and three RBIs, while Kaiah Hudson had three singles with two runs scored and two RBIs. DuBray also had a big game as she had four RBIs with a 3-for-3 performance with three runs scored. DuBray had all singles.

Osborn and Huston each had two hits. Osborn had three RBIs and two runs scored while Huston had three runs scored.

Bayard had just one hit in the contest with a double by Neiger.

The second game saw Alliance take an early 5-0 lead after the opening inning as the Bulldogs had three hits in the first. Catherine Bryner got the Bulldogs on the board with a 2-out double to score two runs and then Paige Jensen made it 3-0 by scoring Maci Cornish. Elissa Smith made it 5-0 with a single to score another two runs.

Alliance opened the game with nine in the second to lead 14-0 on 10 hits. The Bulldogs were hitting singles to make the score 10-0 after an Osborn run-scoring single. Hudson then smacked a triple for the first extra-base hit of the frame to score a run. Schnieder followed with a double to score Hudson and Cornish finished off the scoring with a single to score Reza for the 14-0 lead.

Bayard came back with two in the bottom of the second as Neiger was hit by a pitch and then Brooklyn Seng doubled to put two in scoring position. With two outs, Bre Romey walked to load the bases. Neiger would score the first run on an error and then Seng scored to make it 14-2.

Alliance finished with 15 hits including two hits each from Osborn, Hudson, Schnieder, Comish, Bryner, Jensen, and Smith. Bryner and Smith each had two RBIs, while Osborn, Hudson, Schnieder, Comish, and Bryner all scored two runs.

Bayard had three hits, including doubles from Norman and Seng.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday before heading to sub-districts on Monday. Alliance will face Chadron and Chase County in a triangular while Bayard will be in the Twin River Quad.

Alliance will then head into the Class B sub-districts in Scottsbluff on Monday when they face Gering at 2 p.m. Palomo said any team can win sub-districts.

“I definitely think everybody is beatable and everyone starts 0-0,” he said. “We just have to find a way to manufacture runs and let our pitchers give us a chance. I am confident that we can compete going into Monday.”

Bayard will be in the Class C sub-district in Chadron and will face the Cardinals at 3 p.m. Neiger said this team needs to play like they did in the early innings against Alliance and always keep their head up.

“I think if we keep our energy up and keep pushing through, I think we will be pretty good,” she said. “It is important to keep building and being a first-year team is hard and every single team looks down on you and they think they are coming in and blowing you out. So, when we hold them like we did in the first game, it kind of shocks people. I think it is really important to really build and as we get the program going more, I think we will be better.”

Game 1

Alliance 300 1(16) - 20 15 2

Bayard 010 00 - 1 1 3

WP-Hallie Schneider

LP-Haley Edmunds

2B-Bayard (Jordyn Neiger)

3B-Alliance (Ciara Hudson)

HR-Alliance (Ciara Hudson)

Game 2

Alliance 590 -14 15 4

Bayard 020 - 2 3 3

WP-Brianna Huston

LP-Haley Edmunds

2B-Alliance (Catherine Bryner, Hallie Schneider); Bayard (Scarlett Norman, Brooklyn Seng)

3B-Alliance (Ciara Hudson)