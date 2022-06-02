Alliance Spartans drop two at Rapid City Tourney

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Alliance Spartans headed up to the Rapid City Black Hills Veterans Classic and dropped a pair of games.

In the first game, Alliance and Gillette were hooked up in a pitcher’s dual with neither team plating a run until the seventh inning. That was when the Gillette Riders scored seven times to record the 7-1 win.

The second game saw Alliance go up against the 406 Flyers out of Billings, Montana, and it was a competitive game if you take away the Flyers’ 5-run second inning. The Flyers won 9-4.

The first game saw Alliance pitcher Landen Crowe go 6 1/3 innings in striking out five where Crowe didn’t allow a run until the seventh. Crowe finished giving up seven runs.

Alliance followed Gillette’s 7-run seventh with a run of their own as Tyzen Brown was hit by a pitch followed by Kaden Ferguson stroking a single. Brown later scored on a wild pitch.

Alliance only managed three hits, all singles, from the bats of Ferguson, Caeson Clarke, and Jakob Callan.

The second game didn’t see any scoring until the second inning. The Billings team scored five in the top of the second, but Alliance came back to plate one in the second as Ferguson walked and scored on an Espen Lanik single.

Neither team scored in the third, but each team plated a run in the fourth. Alliance loaded the bases with just one out as Ferguson singled and then Brantz Halouska and Eli Blanco received free passes. Ferguson scored on a groundout to make it 6-2, but that was all they could get in the frame.

Neither team scored in the fifth, but the Flyers scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to take a 9-2 lead.

Alliance mounded a seventh-inning comeback. Clarke started the inning with a walk. After two outs, Kellen Muhr was hit by a pitch and then Brown singled home Clarke. Ferguson scored Muhr on a hard-hit ball that resulted in an error, but that was it.

Billings finished with 12 hits to Alliance’s four. Four different Spartans all had a single in the game. Lanik had two RBIs with his single.

Alliance will be back in action Saturday at 9 a.m. when they face the Haswell Construction Seniors, out of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, before wrapping up the tourney on Saturday at 8 a.m. against Sturgis.

Game 1

Gillette 000 000 7 – 7 12 1

Alliance 000 000 1 – 1 4 1

LP – Landen Crowe.

Game 2

Billings 406 050 102 1 – 9 11 3

Alliance 010 100 2 – 4 4 5

LP – Nick Wright.