Alliance volleyball sweeps Scottsbluff in three sets

Thursday’s volleyball matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Alliance Bulldogs was a tough fought match that ultimately, had the Bulldogs come out on top. The Bulldogs won the game by sweeping the Bearcats in three sets.

Though the game seemed to be a runaway victory for the Bulldogs, the Bearcats fought hard through every single set. While Alliance took the first set handily winning 25-16, and a tough 25-23 win in the second, the third set almost slipped through the Bulldog’s grasp.

“During our timeouts, we talked about our game last Tuesday (Aug. 31) and we told ourselves that this wasn’t the time,” Alliance head coach Jessica Kaiser said. “This is a great team, and it isn’t a team we could mess around with.”

The Alliance Bulldogs have started their season strong, advancing to 8-1 with this most recent victory.

“I’m just so proud of these girls, we had a tough matchup last Tuesday night, but I was really excited to see how we would respond tonight,” Kaiser said.

On the other side of the court, the Bearcats fought tooth and nail, but ultimately were unable to take the win over the Bulldogs. The Bearcats are much earlier in their season, only having just played their third game and are sitting at 1-2.