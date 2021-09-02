Alliance volleyball sweeps Scottsbluff in three sets

Thursday’s volleyball matchup between the Scottsbluff Bearcats and Alliance Bulldogs was a tough fought match that ultimately, had the Bulldogs come out on top. The Bulldogs won the game by sweeping the Bearcats in three sets.
Though the game seemed to be a runaway victory for the Bulldogs, the Bearcats fought hard through every single set. While Alliance took the first set handily winning 25-16, and a tough 25-23 win in the second, the third set almost slipped through the Bulldog’s grasp.
“During our timeouts, we talked about our game last Tuesday (Aug. 31) and we told ourselves that this wasn’t the time,” Alliance head coach Jessica Kaiser said. “This is a great team, and it isn’t a team we could mess around with.”
The Alliance Bulldogs have started their season strong, advancing to 8-1 with this most recent victory.
“I’m just so proud of these girls, we had a tough matchup last Tuesday night, but I was really excited to see how we would respond tonight,” Kaiser said.
On the other side of the court, the Bearcats fought tooth and nail, but ultimately were unable to take the win over the Bulldogs. The Bearcats are much earlier in their season, only having just played their third game and are sitting at 1-2.
“We definitely struggled out there tonight, and I will say that we struggled in practice yesterday, but we did have a lot of energy and a lot of fuel in our fire,” Scottsbluff head coach Leslie Foral said. “I think it was almost too much that we lost focus and control. I think over our next few games, it's about bringing it back to the basics.”
Despite the loss, the Bearcats aren’t in panic mode, and are still optimistic about the upcoming rest of the season.
“Tomorrow morning (Sept. 3), we go to Gillette, and we have three games on Friday and three on Saturday, so we’re just going to keep plugging away,” Foral said. “I told the girls in the locker room that we have a lot of games coming up and that we have to refocus and let this one go. There is nothing we could do about today, but hopefully we have a good weekend and can build off of that.”
On the night, the Bulldogs had several impressive performances from their girls. Amauri Browning and Jaelynn Clarke both finished the game with 10 kills. Along with that, Avah Steggall finished with five aces for the Bulldogs while Clarke had 20 digs on the night.
“We have an extremely well-rounded team, if someone is having a bad night in one area, we know we can pick each other up. We also know we don’t have to rely on just one or two girls to get the ball down,” Kaiser said.
The Scottsbluff Bearcat volleyball team will play this Friday, Sept. 3 against the Sheridan Broncos. The Alliance Bulldogs will pick up action at home against the Chadron Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 7.