Alliance, WESTCO cap off pool play with wins

The last day of pool play for the Clair Conley Tournament in Alliance saw WESTCO and the Alliance seniors win their only games while Torrington split on Saturday.

The day started with the WESTCO Zephyrs taking on Sturgis as the Zephyrs worked to put Friday’s game behind them. And that they did as WESTCO came away with a 12-4 win.

The Zephyrs held Sturgis scoreless for the first three innings while scoring three in the first two innings; two in the first and one in the second.

The runs in the first inning came from the bat of Moises Panduro, who hit a single to bring in Porter Robbins and Adan Vargas. The score in the second saw Gavin Baltz score on an error by the first baseman on a fly ball hit by Hunter McCollum.

The fourth inning saw Sturgis tie the game 3-3 on a steal, single, and double. The last run for Sturgis came in on an error in the fifth to lead the Zephyrs 4-3 going into the bottom of the inning.

The Sturgis lead didn’t last long as WESTCO scored six to take control. Vargas, Michael Fisher and Cortez Palomo each had RBI singles as Andon Pittman hit a 2-RBI double, his first extra base hit of the game.

The Zephyrs scored three more in the sixth to end the game on the run-rule after two runs came in from a Fisher double and another on a Baltz ground out.

Torrington had their first game of the day against York, defeating them 5-4 in a back-and-forth contest. The Tigers were down 1-0 going into the top of the third inning, where Torrington then scored two of their own on an Ayden Desmond single.

The Tigers scored one in the fifth before York scored two. After that, Desmond got his third RBI of the game, singling a run home in the sixth to tie it and then Aidyn Saucedo hit a double to bring in Nolan Long for the game-winning run in the seventh.

The Alliance juniors faced Ogallala next, falling 9-0 as the juniors were only able to produce three hits. The hits came from the bats of Ivan Burri and Ethan Little Hoop. Little Hoop had two of the three.

Torrington played their second of the day against Broken Bow, falling 12-9. Broken Bow got the first four runs of the game in the first and third innings before the Tigers responded in the bottom of the third. One was an RBI double by Ben Firminhac and the other on a single by Bryce Hager.

Going into the top of the seventh, the game was tied 8-8 before Broken Bow scored four to lead 12-8. The Tigers tried for a comeback but were only able to get one across, ending the game 12-9.

Alliance and Broken Bow finished the night as Alliance got the 11-9 win.

Broken Bow scored twice in each of the first two innings before Alliance had a big 8-run second inning. Another run for Alliance in the third put the Spartans up 9-4.

Broken Bow continued to chip away at the 9-4 lead, eventually tying the game in the top of the fifth. The tie didn’t last long as Alliance scored two in the bottom of the fifth as Caeson Clarke tripled and scored on a Jakob Callan single to make it 10-9. Alliance added one more as Mario Garza singled in Ashton Ross.

Clarke and Garcia led Alliance at the plate with two hits each along with two runs scored. Garcia also had two RBIs, while Clarke had a double and triple. Ross and Callan each had two RBIs in the game.

Place games will be held Sunday with the championship game slated for the evening.

Game 1

Strugis 000 310 - 4 5 3

Zephyrs 210 063 - 12 12 2

WP - Cameron Meyer

2B - Michael Fisher, Andon Pittman 2

Game 2

Torrington 002 011 1 - 5 11 1

York 011 020 00 - 4 9 4

WP - Ben Firminhac

2B - Ben Firminhac, Aidyn Saucedo

Game 3

Ogallala 024 12 - 9 10 0

Alliance Jrs 000 00 - 0 3 3

LP - Nico Olvera

Game 4

Broken Bow 103 400 4 - 12 13 2

Torrington 002 321 1 - 9 11 2

LP - Aidyn Saucedo

2B - Ben Firminhac, Ayden Desmond

Game 5

Broken Bow 222 21 - 9 10 2

Alliance Srs 081 02 - 11 8 5

WP - Brantz Halouska

2B - Caeson Clarke

3B - Caeson Clarke