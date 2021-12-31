Alliance wrestlers finish seventh in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE -- The Alliance wrestling team saved its best performance for last as the Bulldogs wrestled their way to a seventh-place finish at the North Platte Dual Tournament.

Hastings took home top honors, defeating the host team North Platte 37-29. Cheyenne East (Wyoming) finished third after defeating cross-town rival Cheyenne Central, 42-23. In the fifth-place match, Lincoln High edged Gothenburg, while Alliance took down McCook, 45-24, to finish seventh.

Alliance had a rough start to the day, falling 79-0 to Hastings before falling 70-12 to Cheyenne East. The lone win for the Bulldogs against East came from 120-pounder, Tory Picket Pin, who pinned Benjamin Whitwright (East) in 2:27.

Things got a little better for the Bulldogs against Gothenburg, falling to the Swedes 54-30, but picking up four pins in the match. Jackson Bailey pinned Casey Wahlgren (3:34) at 106, Picket Pin added another pin at 120 over Kaynen Urbanec (1:22), Benjamin Cassatt-Reina pinned Kaden Carlson (1:54) at 126, while Jarron Santos pinned Jake Burge (5:54) at 138.