Angelo State blanks Eagles

San Angelo, Texas—Nationally-ranked Angelo State scored on three lengthy drives in the first half and used interceptions to add two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter while defeating Chadron State 35-0 in the season-opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Chadron State Coach Jay Long said the Rams showed they are an outstanding team, and that his team competed well, but has some things, such as pass protection, that it must improve upon.

Angelo State finished with 26 first downs to the Eagles’ 13 and out-yarded Chadron State 420 to 220 yards.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes left in the first period, when running back Nathan Omayebu spun into the end zone from six yards out to cap a 65-yard drive. The Eagles were assessed four penalties during the drive, including two half-the-distance-to-the-goal calls in the red zone.

Angelo State completed three consecutive passes for 65 yards to get its second touchdown late in the first period. Quarterback Zach Bronkhorst hit Kyle Bradford with tosses of 17 and 23 yards before connecting in the corner of the end zone with Noah Massey from the 25-yard line

The Texas team went ahead 21-0 midway in the second quarter on a 79-yard drive. The big play was a 32-yard pass from Bronkhorst to running back Alfred Grear. Bronkhorst also completed a nine-yard pass to Massey before connecting on a seven-yard toss to Thomas Aych for the TD.

Late in the second frame the Eagles forced the Rams to attempt two field goals, neither of which were good.

The second half was mostly a defensive standoff with neither team threatening. But cornerback Andrew Pitts picked off a pass thrown by Chadron State quarterback Heath Beemiller and returned it 40 yards to the Eagles’ 10. Bronkhorst ran for the touchdown on the ensuing play with 10:30 remaining in the fourth.

The Rams’ Jordan McKinney also intercepted Beemiller at the Eagles’ 41 and took it to the end zone with 4:30 to play. Asa Fuller kicked all five of his team’s extra points.

Bronkhorst completed 18-of-34 passes for 233 yards and was not intercepted. The Rams rushed for 191 yards with Grear carrying 13 times for 111 yards.

Beemiller led the Eagles in rushing with 18 carries for 90 yards, but the CSC running backs gained just 71 on 18 rushes.

The Eagles’ passing game clicked on just 6-of-25 passes while under heavy pressure from Angelo State blitzes. Long said in the post-game interview that providing better protection for the quarterback is something the Eagles will work on as they prepare for next Saturday’s game at against Utah Tech at St. George, Utah.