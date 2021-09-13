Angelo State rallies past Eagles 28-24

As the first half was ending, Bronkhorst completed a 33-yard pass to CJ Odom, and then ran for 12 yards before scoring on a one-yard sneak for Angelo State’s first points.

The Eagles blocked an Angelo State punt and a field goal try early in the second half, but couldn’t convert them into points.

The Rams soon got a break when Holst, while lunging for a first down, lost that ball at midfield. The Texans’ Leddy French recovered it and raced 38 yards to the Eagles’ 13. Bronkhorst scored three plays later on a six-yard run.

With just a minute left in the third quarter, Bronkhorst connected with wiry receiver Kellen Pachot (5-11, 155 pounds) on a 53-yard pass play for a touchdown. Then, three minutes into the fourth quarter, the pair hooked up again on a 43-yard scoring toss that put the Rams ahead 28-24.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had not managed a first down in the half, but the special teams gave them another chance when safety Brendan Brehmer blocked a Rams’ punt midway in the fourth stanza.