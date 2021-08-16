Annual Platte Valley Pro-Am concluded with close finish

The Platte Valley Pro-Am completed their professional tournament on Sunday at the Scotts Bluff Country Club with Brad Marek, of San Francisco, taking the top spot by one stroke with a score of 196.

The top two were separated by two strokes following Saturday and from there, the rest of the top 10 moved around.

Mike Kitowski of Denver, Colorado, made the biggest jump as by the end of Saturday, was in a four-way tie for 22nd. Kitowski was able to finish in seventh after a day three stroke total of 64.

Brock Ehler finished in a two-way tie for 28th with Scott Petersen of Parker, Colorado. Ehler was the highest finisher of those competing from the area.

Here are the rest of the results with scores:

Top 10 Finishers

1, Brad Marek, 196; 2, Li Wang, 197; 3, Jhared Hack, 204; 4, Noah Hofman, 205; 5, Derek Fribbs, 206; 6, Nick Mason, 208; 7, Mike Kitowski ,210; 8, Zahkai Brown, 211; 9, Eddie Olson, 212; 10, Sam Cyr, 213.

Local scores

28, Brock Ehler, 222; 34, Trevor Chesnut, 229; 37, Richard Willey, 232; 39, Richard Haupt, 235; 39, AJ Maser, 235; 44, Kash Kaufman, 248.