April is a busy month for Eagles' football team

With northwest wind blowing at least 45 miles per hour with gusts into the 50s, the Chadron State College football team skipped its scheduled practice on Wednesday, hoping that more conducive weather is on the way.

The Eagles were in full pads for the first time a week ago today. Defensive coordinator Clint Sasse said it’s been fun “seeing everybody running around and having fun.” The team will strive to make up for lost time next week while preparing for the spring game, which is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23.

"We've got a lot of young faces out there," head coach Jay Long said last week. "We've got a lot of work to do, and we've got a lot of guys who really need to develop this spring."

The good news is that nearly everyone who earned playing time last fall and has eligibility remaining is on the 2022 roster. However, the departure of 16 seniors, nearly all of them stalwarts, means there’s a help wanted sign out at several positions.

That includes quarterback where five-year starter Dalton Holst, the Eagles’ all-time career passer, completed 882 passes for 11,536 yards and 97 touchdowns.

There are at least three primary candidates to replace him. One of them is another native of Gillette, Wyo., Mason Hamilton, who was a Casper Star-Tribune Super 25 pick twice while playing at Thunder Basin High. He will be a sophomore this fall. He got to close out a couple of games last season, and completed 8-of-16 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Also very much in the picture is Heath Beemiller, a transfer from the Big Sky Conference's Northern Arizona University. The 6-3, 195-pound Chandler, Ariz., native spent four years at his former school and has two remaining. He didn’t get much playing time with the Lumberjacks, but earned all-conference academic honors.

Also in the fray is redshirt freshman Preston Pearson, a Kearney High product who was a Lincoln Journal-Star Class A Super All-Stater in 2020.

"The quarterback situation is extremely competitive," said Micah Smith, the team's offensive coordinator. "We have three guys getting equal repetitions, and we're grading one practice at a time so we know what we have at the end."

Smith added that all three quarterbacks like to run, so the offense will probably have a new dimension this year.

Sophomore Jeydon Cox, of Jackson, Wyo., returns as the top rusher from last fall. He has averaged 5.8 yards on 170 carries while playing in 15 games the last two years. Behind him are two bigger backs who were impressive as freshmen last fall. They are Floridian Dorian Collier and Brock Ping of Billings, Mont. Both averaged more than five yards a carry during their debuts.

Also bidding for playing time is redshirt Rylan Aguallo, who averaged 8.2 yards a carry while romping for 1,945 yards for the Mitchell Tigers as a senior in 2020.

Although standouts Cole Thurness and Chad Mikelson, who combined to catch 88 passes for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall, have graduated, CSC returns a cadre of experienced receivers including senior Montel Gladney, juniors Ali Musa and Ahlonte Hair and sophomores Jamal Browder and Peter Krohn, a tight end. Each had at least 160 receiving yards and they combined for eight touchdown catches last fall.

Along the offensive line, CSC must replace All-American tackle Justin Calderon along with starting guards Jake Norris and Austin Rapp. It’s anticipated that Juan Estrada-Sanchez, a first-team all-RMAC choice last fall, will move from right to left tackle, where Calderon played.

Michael DeCamillis a two-year starter at center, is highly regarded. Senior Emmit Rosentrater of Paxton has returned for a "Covid" season and will likely land a starting nod, but Long, who is in charge of the offensive front, admits that he’s doing lots of searching and teaching this spring.

Defensively, the Eagles will keep things simple this spring and look for playmakers to emerge.

"We're focusing on playing fast," said Sasse. "We're looking for aggressiveness, and we want to play without having to think too much. We need to find players who are students of the game, and have a high football IQ."

In the front trenches, veterans--Gabe Perkins, Rich Harris and Trevon Smith—all of whom saw extended playing time in 2021, are missing spring drills while recovering from injuries. Fortunately, the Eagles have some depth in the defensive line.

Senior Tayven Bray, junior Kobe Whipple, sophomores Kien Martin and Hunter O'Connor and redshirt freshman Tanner True are expected to be in the rotation.

Three linebackers—Noah Kerchal, Jeremiah Makahununiu and Travis Wilson--graduated with a total of 196 tackles last season, paving the way for lots competition at the position. Thankfully, several young players showed promise while seeing considerable backup duty last fall.

The leader is junior budding all-star Joey Geil of Casper. He was thrust into the starting lineup when Makahununiu was injured mid-season, and was the team’s leading tackler in each of the last six games.

Other possibilities include Nebraska-Kearney transfer Heamasi Latu III, as well as sophomores Xavier Harrell and Saxon Wright, all of whom saw both special teams duty and help relieve the starters. Other prospects include 2021 transfer, Garrett Wilson, and Dylan Soule, who is also throwing the javelin for the CSC track team this spring.

Cornerback Bobby Peele and safety Brendan Brehmer are two "super senior" defensive backs who have opted to use their final year of eligibility this fall after Covid waivers were granted. Peele, who has intercepted 10 passes while playing 14 games for the Eagles the past two years, is not on campus this spring, but plans to return in the fall. Brehmer, the feisty Alliance product who took part in 55 tackles last fall, has been a team leader during the early spring drills.

After those two, the backfield seems to have some more playmakers. Harvey Reynolds is a junior has been a special teams stickout, and Jahvonte Hair had two picks after taking over as a starter late last season.

Sophomores BJ Kynard and Braden Sandersfeld are expected to see more action after making some big special teams play as rookies. Redshirt freshmen Josh Sink and Dax Yeradi were sidelined by injuries last fall, but playing this spring.

As for special teams, senior Gunnar Jones returns as the leading punter and placekicker after averaging 41.4 yards on 41 punts and was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 66 points last fall while making all 42 extra points and eight field goals.

Con Marshall contributed to this story.