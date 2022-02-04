Area girls wrestling teams looking to shine at districts

GOTHENBURG -- The Hemingford, Bayard, Bridgeport, Sidney, and Garden County girls wrestling teams traveled to Gothenburg on Friday to compete in the first-ever NSAA Girls District 3 wrestling tournament consisting of 23 teams extending all the way to South Sioux City.
After the first day of wrestling, South Sioux leads the tournament with 42 points, followed by Lexington with 29 and Platteview with 27.
Hemingford is currently in eighth place with 11 team points, while Bridgeport, Garden County and Sidney are in a five-way tie for 10th place after the first day of wrestling.
"It's been good to see the girls' enthusiasm," Bridgeport head coach Tony McGrath said. "We competed hard and lost a few that we probably should have had, but the girls' spirits are high and they're still rooting on their teammates."
At 100 pounds, Carlie McKibbin of Bayard will take her shot at a district championship when she faces Gloria Flores of South Sioux City in the semifinal match on Saturday.
Ciena McKenzie (23-4) of Sidney finished 2-0 on Friday after pinning Maria Perez of Harvard (1:02) and Chloe Schaeffer of Sandhills Valley (1:30). McKenzie advanced to the 114-pound semifinal match with top-seed Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth, who currently sits 21-1 on the season.
The seedings didn't work out well for Bridgeport at 120 pounds with Kyra Robbins facing Bulldog teammate Emilie Miller. Robbins won the first-round match with a fall (1:25) before downing Adilene Delgadillo of South Sioux City in 3:36 to advance to the semifinals against (26-4) Madisen Peterson of Crofton.
Bridgeport also advanced Hayden Marks to the semifinals after drawing a first-round bye. Marks, a freshman who entered the tournament with a 15-8 record, will face South Sioux City's Stephanie Gonzales for a chance at a district title.
Hemingford's Isabell Gomez earned a berth in the semifinal match after a pair of wins on Friday at 165 pounds. Gomez pinned Zoe Barella of Ansley-Litchfield in 1:20 in the first round before picking up the 1:40 fall of Mariah Duran of Sandhills Valley in the quarters. Gomez will take on Ashlynn Latimer of Southwest in today's semifinal match-up.
Garden County advanced two wrestlers into the semifinals on Friday with Oakley Larsen finishing 1-0 with a win over Kamden Parker of Bridgeport (fall 4:29). Larsen will now face Platteview's Phoenix Jensen in the semis on Saturday.
At 185, Garden County's Abilene Miller pinned Sidney's Saphira Whitely in 4:15 and will move on to the semifinals against top-seeded McKena Schramm (21-1) of Fairbury.
And at 235, Mady Radspinner of Hemingford will compete in the semifinals against South Sioux City's Melissa De La Torre (14-4).
McGrath is optimistic about Saturday's semifinals and looks forward to seeing how his girls come back out and compete on day two.
"They just have to come out tomorrow morning and compete and see what they can do," he said. "They're just a good group of kids. They're about the team and they're about having a good spirit. It's been good. They want to come out and they want to win. They want to be one of the first ones from our school to go the first sanctioned state tournament, so they're pretty determined."
Friday's Team Results:
1. South Sioux City, 42.
2. Lexington, 29.
3. Platteview, 27.
4. Minden, 22.
5. Sandhills Valley, Southwest, 16.
7. Crofton, 14.
8. Hemingford, 11.
9. Ainsworth, 10.
10. Bridgeport, Garden County, Gothenburg, McCook, Sidney, 8.
15. Ogallala, 6.5.