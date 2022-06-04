Area senior teams split in tourneys

There is plenty of senior legion baseball this weekend with teams on the road in a variety of locations from Sidney to Chadron to South Dakota.

The Chadron Woodbat tournament kicked off Saturday with a host of games.

Gering PVC split a pair of contests at the Chadron tourney, falling to Chadron 12-7 before topping Valentine 8-1. Chadron then fell to the Security First Regulators (Gordon/Rushville) in the nightcap 10-5. It was Gordon’s second game of the day and in their first game, the Gordon/Rushville Regulators fell to Valentine 3-0.

Gering’s game against Chadron was a wild one as Gering scored three in the first inning on three singles for a 3-0 lead.

Chadron tied the game at 3-3 with three in the second with Cody Hall delivering a run-scoring double as the big hit.

Gering retook the lead with one in the fourth at 4-3, but Chadron came back with three in the bottom of the fourth including a 3-run, 2-out double by Quinn Bailey for the 6-4 lead.

It was short-lived as Gering retook the lead at 7-6 with three in the fifth. Tyler Garrett and Mason Gaudreault each walked and Carter Reisig singled to load the bases. Reisig scored on a free pass to force in one run and some more base running gave Gering the lead.

Chadron answered with six in the bottom of the fifth on four singles. All six runs came with two outs to lead 12-7.

Gering was led at the plate by Reisig with two singles and a run scored. Howard scored twice.

Chadron was led at the plate by Hall with a 3-for-4 performance with a double and three RBIs. Caden Buskirk had two hits in the game. Garret Reece scored three times in the win.

The game against Valentine saw Gering lead from start to finish, scoring two in the first and one in the third for a 3-0 lead. The first saw Reisig deliver a 2-run double and in the third, Dalton Wiese scored a run after reaching on an error.

Valentine scored one in the fourth, but Gering added two in the fourth and three in the fifth for an 8-1 lead. The fourth saw Chris Bliss double in Gaudreault, while Ryan Johnston singled in Bliss.

The fifth saw Wiese get a single followed by a Garrett double. Reisig loaded the bases after being plunked by a pitch. With one out, Bliss singled in two runs and then Isaiah Murillo stole home to make it 8-1.

Bliss led the way with two hits including a double with three RBIs and a run scored. Reisig had a double with two RBIs, while Tristan Stauch scored two runs on three base on balls.

Gordon/Rushville’s game with Chadron saw the Nationals grab a 4-0 lead after two innings before the Regulators scored two in the third and seven in the fourth to take a 9-4 lead.

Gordon/Rushville was led by Louie Wilson at the plate with three hits including two RBIs. Also getting two hits for the Regulators were Junebug Walking and Tyler Johnson.

Chadron was led at the plate with two players that had three hits including Broc Berry and Buskirk.

The WESTCO Zephyrs are on the road at a tourney in Spearfish, South Dakota, and the Zephyrs fell to ETC Knights 5-0 in a low-scoring affair and then came back to top Billings 10-4 behind clutch hitting Porter Robbins, who had two doubles for the win.

ETC scored one in the second and two in the third for a 3-0 lead. The Knights then scored single runs in the fourth and sixth for the 5-0 lead.

WESTCO had just one extra base hit with Hunter Garcia getting a double. The other four hits were all singles.

The Alliance Spartans are in Rapid City, South Dakota, at the Black Hills Veterans Classic and fell to Sturgis in a high-scoring contest 12-9.

Alliance took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Brantz Halouska scored on a Mario Garza single. Sturgis came back with two in the bottom of the first, but the Spartans went up 4-2 with three in the second thanks to a 3-run home run by Jakob Callan with two outs.

Sturgis tied the game with two in the third at 4-4, but it was short-lived as Alliance plated four in the fourth as Tyzan Brown doubled in two runs to make it 7-4. Brown came in to score on a passed ball for an 8-4 lead.

Sturgis came right back and matched Alliance with four of their own in the fourth and then took a 12-8 lead with four in the fifth. Alliance added one in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

Alliance out-hit Sturgis in the contest 6-5. Brown had a double with three RBIs while Callan had a home run with three RBIs. Caeson Clark also had a double.

Sidney won their first game of the season with a 4-3 win over Brush, CO during the Tyson Herrera Tournament. Pitcher Blaine Russell threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts while giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk.

The other games in the tournament saw Cheyenne defeat Buckley Bombers B 7-2, Buckley Bombers A defeat Brush 6-3, and Commerce City defeat Buckley Bombers B 19-1.

Sidney will play Cheyenne on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Gering PVC 300 130 0 – 7 5 5

Chadron 030 360 x – 12 10 1

WP – Seth Gaswick; LP – Tristan Stauch.

2B – Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Cody Hall).

Valentine 000 100 – 1 6 2

Gering PVC 201 230 – 8 6 0

WP – Jackson Howard.

2B – Carter Reisig, Chris Bliss, Tyler Garrett.

Gordon/Rushville 002 701 – 10 10 1

Chadron 130 100 – 5 9 1

WP – Junebug Walking; LP – Jordan Bissonette.

2B – Chadron (D. Stewart), Gordon/Rushville (Bronson Freeseman, Keenan. Schwarting).

WESTCO Zephyrs 000 000 0 – 0 5 3

ETC Knights 012 101 x – 5 6 0

LP – Hunter McCollum.

2B – Hunter Garcia.

WESTCO Zephyrs 003 210 4 - 10 11 0

Billings 000 301 0 - 4 10 4

WP - Cameron Meyer

2B - Porter Robbins 2, Riley Strauch, Adan Vargas

3B - Hunter McCollum

Alliance 130 401 0 – 9 6 6

Sturgis 202 440 x – 12 5 2

LP – Kellen Muhr.

2B – Caeson Clarke, Tyzan Brown.

HR – Jakob Callan.