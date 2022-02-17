Area wrestlers advance to state semis

OMAHA -- Ten area wrestlers punched their tickets to the semifinal round once action got started in the first day of the NSAA State Championships at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha on Thursday.

Defending Class B state champion Gering is currently sitting in sixth place after advancing three wrestlers to the semifinals.

Ashton Dane (35-3), who finished runner-up a year ago, picked up a pair of wins to advance to tomorrow's semis at 106 after pinning Columbus-Lakeview's Levi Lutjelusch in 2:57 before pinning Northwest's Kaleb Keiper in 59 seconds in the quarterfinal match. Dane will face Blair's Hudson Loges (48-4) in the semifinals.

At 182, Gering's Jacob Aswiszus (37-1) is looking for his first state title after picking up two wins on Thursday. Aswiszus won by technical fall (19-2, 5:12) over Dakota Spann of Wayne before dispatching Elkhorn's Mason Villwok, 7-6, in the quarterfinals. Aswizus will now face Brekyn Papineau (29-4) of Aurora.

Gering's Collin Schwartzkopf (39-3) also advanced to the 220-pound semifinal round on Thursday with a 21-7 major decision over Spencer Wittwer of Columbus Scotus, and a 3-2 win over Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow. Schwartzkopf will take on Jay Ballard (24-2) of Boys Town on Friday.