Area wrestlers advance to state semis

OMAHA -- Ten area wrestlers punched their tickets to the semifinal round once action got started in the first day of the NSAA State Championships at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha on Thursday.
Defending Class B state champion Gering is currently sitting in sixth place after advancing three wrestlers to the semifinals.
Ashton Dane (35-3), who finished runner-up a year ago, picked up a pair of wins to advance to tomorrow's semis at 106 after pinning Columbus-Lakeview's Levi Lutjelusch in 2:57 before pinning Northwest's Kaleb Keiper in 59 seconds in the quarterfinal match. Dane will face Blair's Hudson Loges (48-4) in the semifinals.
At 182, Gering's Jacob Aswiszus (37-1) is looking for his first state title after picking up two wins on Thursday. Aswiszus won by technical fall (19-2, 5:12) over Dakota Spann of Wayne before dispatching Elkhorn's Mason Villwok, 7-6, in the quarterfinals. Aswizus will now face Brekyn Papineau (29-4) of Aurora.
Gering's Collin Schwartzkopf (39-3) also advanced to the 220-pound semifinal round on Thursday with a 21-7 major decision over Spencer Wittwer of Columbus Scotus, and a 3-2 win over Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow. Schwartzkopf will take on Jay Ballard (24-2) of Boys Town on Friday.
Scottsbluff sent 12 wrestlers to the state tournament with just two advancing to the semifinal round. The Bearcats are currently sitting in 11th place in the tournament and will try to get Connor Whiteley (132) and Frankie Trevino (170) into the finals on Friday.
Whiteley, who finished the regular season with just one loss, won by a 19-2 technical fall (3:09) over Chase Eggleston of Norris before taking down Fort Calhoun's Lance Olberding, 8-4, in the quarterfinals. Whiteley (41-1) will try to fill a tall order when he faces off with Omaha Skutt Catholic's Zach Ourada, who is currently undefeated at 34-0.
Frankie Trevino (43-8) also had a stellar first two matches for the Bearcats beating Pierce's Matt Christiensen, 9-4, and Seward's Nolan Hill, 9-5, to get through to the semifinals. Trevino (43-8) will take on district foe Torrance Keehn (27-4) of Beatrice.
Sidney advanced one wrestler to the semifinals at 113 pounds when Chance Houser picked up two pins against Omaha Gross Catholic's Rex Floerchinger (33 seconds) and Blair's Luke Frost (1:08). Houser now faces Garrison Brehm (32-11) of Waverly.
Chadron's Quinn Bailey wrestled to a pair of 9-0 major decisions at 145 pounds on Thursday after defeating Blake Kile of Hastings and Kayleb Saurer of Adams Central. Bailey, a freshman for the Cardinals, will now face Blair's Landon Templar (31-2) for a chance at a state title.
In Class D, Hemingford's Creel Weber locked up a spot in the semifinals after pins over Isaac Koliha (1:45) of Howells-Dodge and Clark Padmos (5:30) of Sumner-Eddyville. Weber will now face Twin Loup's Nolan Osborn (36-4) in Friday's semifinals.
Bridgeport's Steven Menke advanced to Friday's evening session after pinning Cambridge's Tye Stanton in 1:44, and Summerland's Alex Arroyo in 3:14 at 160 pounds. The Bulldog senior will have a chance at the finals when he faces Winside's Gabe Escalante (35-2) in the semifinal match.
Crawford's Kolby Welling cruised to a berth in the semifinals on Thursday after pinning Southern Valley's Gabe Grove (1:21) before handling Pleasanton's Luke Pawloski in a 9-0 major decision in the quarterfinals. Welling will now face undefeated Jestin Bayer of Howell's-Dodge (49-0).
The semifinal round for all classes will begin at 4 p.m. MST on Friday.