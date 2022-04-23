Area youth win state title in shooting

Area youth from Western Nebraska Shooting Sports were recognized Saturday for capturing the American Legion Club Sporter Shooter state title for shooting.

The team of seven students competed in competition in February and were awarded the state title. Another team of 21 then competed in the 4-H state title March 19-20 along with the second round of the American Legion national competition. The national competition results are not available yet.

The seven members that competed at the state competition in February and part of the state title team included Austin Rahmig of Gering, Lilian DeWitt and Gavin Carrizales of Scottsbluff, Danika and Laney Bohl, and Memphis and Cashius Erdman from Mitchell.

Rahmig, a sophomore from Gering, did well at the February state meet as he won an individual state title. He said it was cool that he won state.

“It is pretty cool that you shoot against kids from across the state,” he said. “Seeing you take home a first-place medal seems pretty good.”

Danika Bohl and DeWitt also had good showings at the First Round of the state meet in February.

Bohl said winning that state title is refreshing.

“It is really rewarding and I think we earned it for how much work we put in for it,” Bohl said. “And I think we did pretty well at the results (of the second-round state tournament). So depending on what we get there, we could go further.”

DeWitt said winning state was a cool feeling.

“I think it was pretty cool because I like to shoot anyway. I didn’t start it because I wanted to win, but then when you get to win, it adds to it,” the Scottsbluff freshman said. “It makes it better even though I did already like it. It gives you more incentive to want to shoot better and shoot more because you get something out of it.”

DeWitt said she has been shooting since her parents put her in the club five years ago,

“So, my parents heard about it from some of their friends and they put me in the club about five years ago,” she said. “I slowly have been shooting more and more since then.”

DeWitt said when you first start it can be difficult, but once you get the hang of the sport, it becomes easier.

“It is difficult when you first start, especially when you are learning about stuff,” DeWitt said. “Then as you shoot and shoot one kind of gun that helps you learn to shoot others; so it is easier as you go on. It can be challenging, especially who you compete against. It can be tough because there are some really good people out there.”

Bohl, who is a sophomore at Mitchell, has been shooting for eight years and said it is one of her favorite things to do.

In the many meets and tournaments they have had throughout the Panhandle, Danika’s name is always up there in the Air Rifle and BB gun competition.

“During the winter, we shoot BB guns and air rifles,” she said. “Those are indoor paper targets. Then in the summer we shoot silhouettes, which are little metal cutout animals and we use 22s for that.”

Bohl said that the Western Nebraska Shooting Sports is gaining in popularity and grew by numbers since last year.

“The club has been around for a while but this last year, they made posters and put them all-around town in Mitchell, Scottsbluff and Gering and people saw that we doubled numbers because we started advertising,” DeWitt said. “There were so many and we had to open up more times for practice because there were so many.”

“I think it is partially because of the Olympics,” she said. “It also could be just an interest in guns. Just a higher interest.”

DeWitt said that all ages shoot all the time and it is a sport that you can do at any age.

“People shoot all the time,” DeWitt said. “People learn that it is fun and you can shoot all kinds of stuff. Some people say it calms them down. It is something you can compete in if you are not good at sports and athletics, you can do this instead. It is just a hobby that a lot of people enjoy. If you are just shooting by yourself, you have to breathe a specific way and I think it calms you down.”

What makes Bohl successful is she gets competition from her sister Laney, an eighth-grader at Mitchell. Danika said she is pushed by her sister, who has beaten her at many competitions.

“She is doing really well and beats me at some competitions,” Danika said. “It is kind of funny to watch her beat me. That competition helps me but it is not a rewarding feeling watching your sister beat you, but it is something that pushes you.”