Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff golf wins Alliance Invite

The Alliance Bulldogs hosted golf teams from around the Panhandle at the Skyview Golf Course on Thursday. Scottsbluff won the team title as Bearcat Austin Thyne edged Mitchell’s Cael Peters for the individual title by three strokes with a 76.

“I played pretty good and pretty consistent. I tried to keep the ball low and just try to get pars, they felt like birdies today,” Thyne said. “(As a team) I think we did well. We can definitely get a lot better and to win another meet is pretty good so we’ve got a lot of potential to be good this year.”

The wind played a factor as the teams struggled to figure out what clubs to use and what they needed to adjust in their game.

“I don’t think we finished as strong as we wanted to but when you face adversity like this on the golf course, all you can ask is that your kids continue to grind, fight for each other and have a positive attitude,” Scottsbluff coach Brock Ehler said. “Even though it was tough and they were having a tough time, they kept working hard and finishing.”

Some athletes, who struggled in the beginning of the invite, felt they finished strong at the end.

“I felt like I was off to a rough start but toward the end, I brought it back together,'' Gering's Dalton Weise said. “My driver started working for me. Throughout the day, my chipper was pretty consistent but harsh weather conditions. It was hard to decide what club to use.”

Weise finished the day in fourth with 84 points as teammate Kelon Dunn rounded out the top 10 for the Bulldogs in eighth at 86.

Scottsbluff led the way in Division I with 340 strokes and was followed by Alliance with 347, Chadron with 351, Gering with 354 and Mitchell with 355. Division II saw the Bearcat JV take the win with 386 strokes. Gering JV was second with 395 followed by Bridgeport (396), Hemingford (405), Chadron JV (432), Alliance JV (465) and Sidney JV (509).

For Thyne, his group on the course included some family competition as his brother Ethan was put in the group along with Gering’s Jack Maser and Alliance’s Jayden McCracken. Ethan finished 12th on the day.

“It was definitely a lot of competition. It was fun to play against (Ethan) and just relax and play golf,” Thyne said.

With a few Wyoming teams at the Scottsbluff Invite, along with the local Panhandle teams, there will be a lot of competition on Monday, April 25 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club. The Bearcats have faced Wyoming competition once so far this year, finishing second at the Cheyenne Invite.

“The Cheyenne meet, we got second as a team and it was a pretty big meet too,” Thyne said. “I think we’re there, we’ve got a chance to win and we all just have to play a good round.”

Knowing the course well, Weise will need to stay consistent with his shots and avoid the trees.

“For me, a big part of it is to stay out of the trees because there’s a lot of trees there that get me in trouble,” Weise said. “I need to have my shots be consistent and try to have as much fun as I can.”

With the weather looking to be on the brighter side, Ehler and the rest of the Bearcats coaching staff will work on touch ups and fundamentals going into the team’s home invite.

“We’ll focus on some things, touch up and the kids will go out and play, get some touches and we’ll talk about simplifying things and fundamentals,” Ehler said. “What we see, you never know in western Nebraska, but it looks like the weather is starting to get a little bit better so the kids can hopefully trust what they are learning.”

Division I

Top 15

1. Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff 76; 2. Cael Peters, Mitchell 79; 3. Chase Olson, Chadron 84; 4. Dalton Weise, Gering 84; 5. Tristen Timbers, Alliance 85; 6. Jayden McCracken, Alliance 86; 7. Broc Berry, Chadron 86; 8. Kelon Dunn, Gering 86; 9. Kaedon Patton, Scottsbluff 87; 10. Seth Morrison, Alliance 87; 11. Jacksyn Behrends, Chadron 87; 12. Ethan Thyne, Mitchell 88; 13. Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 88; 14. Taytom Timbers, Alliance 89; 15. Treyten York, Scottsbluff 89

Team scores

1. Scottsbluff, 340; 2. Alliance, 347; 3. Chadron. 351; 4. Gering, 354; 5. Mitchell, 355

Division II

Top 15

1. Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville 84; 2. Braxten Swires, Bridgeport 86; 3. Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville 87; 4. Roman Metz, Crawford 89; 5. Dax Powell, Hemingford 90; 6. Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport 90; 7. Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff JV 91; 8. Trevon Coyle, Gering JV 92; 9. Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs 92; 10. Kysen Walker, Alliance JV 93; 11. Logan Slama, Gordon-Rushville 93; 12. Payton Swanson, Crawford 95; 13. Wisley Mooc, Scottsbluff JV 97; 14. Rhett Flack, Crawford 97; 15. Barron Williams, Gering JV 98

Team Scores

1. Scottsbluff JV, 386; 2. Gering JV, 395; 3. Bridgeport, 396; 4. Hemingford, 405; 5. Chadron JV, 432; 6. Alliance JV, 465; 7. Sidney JV, 509

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

