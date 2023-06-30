GERING — After a month of postponements due to inclement weather, the HiWay 92 Raceway finally got in a full night of racing this past weekend.

It was initially scheduled to be a two-night event, but the June 23 action was canceled because of the storm systems that hit the area. Saturday, however, was a different story as the conditions were ripe for some heated racing.

The four-hour night consisted of several drivers picking up double wins.

Darrell Lee Stewart was a big winner with two feature wins in the Legends division, while local drivers Trent Rahmig and Chris Buskirk captured wins in the heat and main events of their respectful classes.

Rahmig captured the Super Stock heat and main event race and he said it was amazing since in the final race of last season, he totaled his car.

“There is a guy back at our shop and some of you were here last year and I absolutely totaled this car in turn three,” Rahmig said. “He couldn’t be here tonight because he was at work, but I couldn’t thank our crew chef Clyde Blanton enough for completely rebuilding this car basically by himself. I gave him my credit card and he went to town and made me a fast hot rod.”

Rahmig had to work for the win as veteran drivers Duane Buskirk and Kyle Austin gave Rahmig a run for his money.

Rahmig’s said he really didn’t think Duane Buskirk should have went to the back (of the line) after the spinout that resulted in a restart late in the race.

“Duane will never give up and he is a veteran out here. He is not a quitter,” Rahmig said. “I honestly think he got screwed on that restart. I don’t think he should have went to the back, but he is a class act and you have to give it to him for not complaining. And, a shout out to Austin (Kyle Austin), he made me work.”

Austin won the quicktime award for fastest qualifying time, and Aaron Franco won the trophy dash race in the Super Stock division.

The heat race was a battle between Rahmig, Austin, Franco and Buskirk.

In turn three, which is where he totaled his car last year, Rahmig spun out and Buskirk immediately stopped and went to the back of the pack. That set up a battle between Rahmig and Austin for the finish. Buskirk battled back from the back of the pack and finished sixth.

Chris Buskirk had a notable night in the Limited Late Model division. Buskirk, driving his famous number 33 car, won the quicktime award and then captured heat and main event races over Ken Moore.

Buskirk, who father is Duane who drives in the Super Stock, said it was great to get a full night of racing in and thanked the crowd for coming out to the track.

“It is nice to have the old car back out on the track and I am glad that we finally got a race in instead of it raining,” Buskirk said. “I want to thank all you fans for coming out and actually staying.

Buskirk said second-place finisher Ken Moore battled him.

“He is getting faster and will definitely be someone to contend with the rest of the year,” the younger Buskirk said.

The Warriors division had three different winners.

Chris Douglas captured the trophy dash win. In the heat race, Sean Ash captured the win over Chris Overmire and Terry Gass.

That set up the final race of the night in the Warriors. and Gass had enough to beat Overmire and the third-place driving of Dylan Osborn.

Quicktime Winners

Legends – Colton Crocker. Super Stock – Kyle Austin . Limited Late Models – Chis Buskirk . Legends – Darrell Lee Stewart

Trophy Dash Winners

Legends 1 – Colton Crocker . Legends 2 – Traye Walker Scott . Warriors – Chris Douglas . Minions – Bridger Wallace. Super Stocks – Aaron Franco. Limited Late Models – Gary Cagle

Limited Late Models

Heat – 1, Chris Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Dylan Osborne; 4, Tim Blomenkamp; 5, Gary Cagle. Main – 1, Chris Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Dylan Osborne; 4, Tim Blomenkamp; 5, Gary Cagle.

Super Stocks

Heat – 1, Trent Rahmig; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Aaron Franco; 4, Duane Buskirk; 5, Matt Franco; 6, Allen Cress; 7, Karson Moore; 8, Brayden Douglas. Main – 1, Trent Rahmig; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Allen Cress; 4, Aaron Franco; 5, Matt Franco; 6, Duane Buskirk; 7, Karson Moore; 8, Brayden Douglas.

Warriors

Heat – 1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Overmire; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Dylan Osborn; 5, Abby Todd; 6, Chris Douglas; 7, Dalton Gass. Main – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Chris Overmire; 3, Dylan Osborn; 4, Sean Ash; 5, Abby Todd.

Minions

Main – 1, Bridger Wallace; 2, Aly Simons; 3, Kameron Moore; 4, Dennis Simons.

Bandos

Friday Main – 1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Reagan Fruge; 4, Aspyn Lange. Saturday Main – 1, Wyatt Dent; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Reagan Fruge.

Legends

Friday Main – 1, Darrel Lee Stewart. 2, Colton Crocker; 3, Traye Walker Scott; 4, Garrett Scarberry; 5, Bryanna Bruce; 6, Sammy Hauge; 7, Jeremy Lang; 8, Erik Bain; 9, Wyatt Dent; 10, Cade Fox. Saturday Main – 1, Darrel Lee Stewart; 2, Colton Crocker; 3, Treye Walker Scott; 4, Bryanna Bruce; 5, Sammy Hauge; 6, Garrett Scarberry; 7, Erik Bain; 8, Jeremy Lang; 9, Wyatt Dent; 10, Cade Fox.