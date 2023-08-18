GERING — There were several double winners at the HiWay 92 Raceway over a two-day event this past weekend

The racing on Aug. 12 closed out the ‘Battle of the Bluffs’ and Terry Gass (Warriors), Allan Cress (Farm Trucks) and Chris Buskirk (Limited Late Models) were all double winners in the heat and main events.

In addition, Buskirk and Cress each had a third win in the trophy dash, and Chris Overmier captured the win in the Warriors trophy dash.

The Bandos had two divisions, Outlaws and Bandits. Madilyn Lange won the trophy dash while Reagan Fruge captured the main event. Lange is an Outlaw while Fruge is a Bandit.

The Legends were the only class that had two different winners on Saturday, and the main event proved to be one that featured a couple of yellow caution flags.

The first caution resulted when two cars locked bumped which resulted both heading into the wall in turn three. That wreck brought the cars back together and made for a showcase to the end.

With about 10 laps to go, Darrel Lee Stewart felt his motor mount getting weak and stopped his car. Stewart was running third at the time and was primed to make a run for the championship.

Traye Walker Scott took the green on the restart and captured the win over Cade Fox and Sammy Hauge with Brianna Bruce coming in fourth.

The two heat races in the Legends division saw Sammy Hauge win the first heat which was also the trophy dash over Stewart. The second heat saw Garrett Scarberry when over Brianna Bruce.

There were three different winners in the Legends division Friday. Sammy Hauge won the quicktime award for the fastest qualifying time and then proceeded to win the trophy dash. Scarberry won the second heat.

Stewart captured the win over Walker Scott in the main event.

Also on Friday, Kyle Austin captured the Super Stock main. Austin also won the quicktime award and the trophy dash. Trent Rahmig prevented Austin from making a clean sweep in the division, as the Gering driver won the heat race.

The Warriors had three different winners as well. Abbey Todd won the trophy dash while Sean Ash captured the heat race. Terry Gass won the main event.

Madilyn Lange and Reagan Fruge capture wins in the Outlaw and Bandit divisions of the Bandos.

There were two different winners in the Minions division. Porter Kelley won the trophy dash along with the heat race. Kellan Nuss came away the winner over Kelley in the main event.

Racing continues at 6 p.m. Saturday with the minions, super stocks, farm trucks, and vintage divisions on the track. There will also be racing on the last weekend in August and first one in September.

The final races are scheduled over the Sept. 16 weekend.

Quicktime: Bandos – Outlaws – Madilyn Lange. Bandos – Bandits – Reagan Fruge . Legends – Sammy Hauge . Farm Trucks – Terry Gass

Trophy Dash : Limited Late Models – Chris Buskirk. Farm Trucks – Allan Cress. Warriors – Chris Overmier.

Warriors: Heat – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Abbey Todd; 3, Chris Overmier; 4, Sean Ash. Main – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Abbey Todd; 3, Sean Ash; 4, Chris Overmier.

Farm Trucks: Heat – 1, Allan Cress; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Bryan Flansburg; 5, Sean Howe. . Main – 1, Allen Cress; 2, Terry Gass; 3, Randy Avolio; 4, Bryan Flansburg; 5, Sean Howe.

Limited Late Models: Heat – 1, Chris Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Tim Blomenkamp. Main – 1, Chris Buskirk; 2, Ken Moore; 3, Tim Blomenkamp.

Legends: Dash/Heat 1 — 1, Sammy Hauge; 2, Darrel Lee Stewart; 3, Traye Walker Scott; 4, Wyatt Dent; 5, Cade Fox. Heat 2 – 1, Garrett Scarberry; 2, Brianna Bruce; 3, Trent Phillips; 4, Brianna Phillips; 5, Bob Phillips; 6, Terry McBride.

Legends: 1, Traye Walker Scott; 2, Cade Fox; 3, Sammy Hauge; 4, Brianna Bruce; 5, Trent Phillips; 6, Brinna Phillips; 7, Bob Phillips; 8, Terry McBride; 9, Wyatt Dent; 10, Darrel Lee Stewart; 11, Garrett Scarberry.

Bandos: Dash/Heat – 1, Madilyn Lange; 2, Reagan Fruge; 3, Aspyn Lange; 4, Jake Boren; 5, Brianna Cowan. Main – 1, Reagan Fruge; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Aspyn Lange; 4, Brianna Cowan; 5, Jake Boren.

Friday’s Results

Quicktime: Super Stock – Kyle Austin. Legends – Darrel Lee Stewart.Bandos – Outlaws – Madilyn Lange Bandos – Bandits – Reagan Fruge

Trophy Dash: Super Stock – Kyle Austin. Mighty Minions – Porter Kelley. Minions – Zed Kelley . Warriors – Abbey Todd. Bandos — Outlaws – Madilyn Lange. Bandos – Bandits – Reagan Fruge

Legends : Dash/Heat 1 – 1, Garrett Scarberry; 2, Darrel Lee Stewart; 3, Traye Walker Scott; 4, Wyatt Dent. Heat 2 – 1, Trent Phillips; 2, Sammy Hauge; 3, Brianna Bruce; 4, Cade Fox; 5, Bob Phillips. Main – 1, Darrel Lee Stewart; 2, Traye Walker Scott; 3, Wyatt Dent; 4, Garrett Scarberry; 5, Sammy Hauge; 6, Cade Fox; 7, Brianna Bruce; 8, Trent Phillips; 9, Bob Phillips.

Minions: Heat – 1, Porter Kelley; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Aly Simons; 4, Kameron Moore; 5, Michaela Ashing; 6, Dennis Simons. Main – 1, Kallen Nuss; 2, Porter Kelley; 3, Aly Simons; 4, Michaela Ashing; 5, Kameron Moore; 6, Zed Kelley; 7, Dennis Simons.

Warriors : Heat – 1, Sean Ash; 2, Chris Overmier; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Abbey Todd; 5, Paul Neideffer. Main – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Sean Ash; 3, Chris Overmier; 4, Abbey Todd; 5, Paul Neideffer.

Super Stock: Heat – 1, Trent Rahmig; 2, Kyle Austin; 3, Miller Brothers; 4, Brayden Douglas; 5, Karson Moore. Main – 1, Kyle Austin; 2, Trent Rahmig; 3, Miller Brothers; 4, Brayden Douglas; 5, Karson Moore; 6, James Moody.

Bandos: Dash/Heat – 1, Reagan Fruge; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Brianna Cowan; 4, Aspyn Lange; 5, Jake Boren. Main – 1, Reagan Fruge; 2, Madilyn Lange; 3, Aspyn Lange; 4, Brianna Cowan; 5, Jake Boren.